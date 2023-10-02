From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Paseo Artistico: Somos Esenciales / We Are Essential
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
KQED and Accion Latina present a bilingual, multimedia performance by local theatermaker Paul S. Flores and local researcher Adriana Camarena that celebrates Latino labor and self-determination. Come enjoy stories of Latinx essential workers told through poetic monologues, conversation with city health workers and policy makers, dance and music performed by local artists.
In Person: Free.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/3562
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 6:52AM
