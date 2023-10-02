Planet Drum 50th anniversary program

Date:

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

For 50 years Planet Drum Foundation has been helping activists define and recognize their life-places to begin living in harmony with the Earth. As a voice for bioregional sustainability, education and culture, Planet Drum Foundation explores bioregions using art, poetry, manifestos, humor, theater, and publications.



As Planet Drum states: We are part of the places we live and natural systems are always the basis for culture and long-term sustainability. Our best hope to save the biosphere is by repairing and maintaining individual bioregions. (Call it a bioregion, a life place or just simply local.)



Panelists are: Jerry Martien, author/poet; Stephanie Mills, author; Remi Rubel, artist; Jim Dodge, author; Nancy Morita, artist and cartographer; Greg Castillo moderator, historian and architect



There will be opportunities for audience members to participate and ask questions.



Free