Planet Drum 50th anniversary program
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
For 50 years Planet Drum Foundation has been helping activists define and recognize their life-places to begin living in harmony with the Earth. As a voice for bioregional sustainability, education and culture, Planet Drum Foundation explores bioregions using art, poetry, manifestos, humor, theater, and publications.
As Planet Drum states: We are part of the places we live and natural systems are always the basis for culture and long-term sustainability. Our best hope to save the biosphere is by repairing and maintaining individual bioregions. (Call it a bioregion, a life place or just simply local.)
Panelists are: Jerry Martien, author/poet; Stephanie Mills, author; Remi Rubel, artist; Jim Dodge, author; Nancy Morita, artist and cartographer; Greg Castillo moderator, historian and architect
There will be opportunities for audience members to participate and ask questions.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/10/14/panel-p...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 6:52AM
