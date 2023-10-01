top
California Animal Liberation

California “Game Breeders” Who Hold Native Wildlife Captive

by Animal Liberation Press Office
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 10:32PM
The following businesses profit from imprisoning thousands of Pheasants, Ducks, Doves, Pigeons, Partridges, Quail, Turkey, and Geese.
sm_california-game-farm.jpg
original image (720x960)
Gordon Breitbarth
264 Watt Ln Oroville, CA 95965
Holds Ring-Necked Pheasants Captive

Bradley Henman 10282 Alberton Ave Chico, CA 95928
Holds Mallard Ducks captive.

Robert Henman
3971 Keefer Rd Chico, CA 95973
Ring-necked pheasants are imprisoned.

John McClellan
468 Cox Ln
Oroville, CA 95965
Imprisons Chukar and Ring-Necked Pheasants.

James Vonbargen 30 Lone Star Ct Gridley, CA 95948
Imprisons Ring-Necked Pheasants

Emma Molinare 1931 1st Ave Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Imprisons migratory game birds. Mourning Doves and Band-Tailed Pigeons.

Jeffrey Holloway 6241 Garden Valley Rd Garden Valley, CA 95633
Imprisons Hungarian Partridges

Gary Alves 2611 County Road T Glenn, CA 95943
Imprisons Chukar and Ring-Necked Pheasants

Drake Clement 6070 County Road 7 Orland, CA 95963
Ring-Necked Pheasants held captive.

Alvin Holdridge 2804 E Us Highway 98 Holtville, CA 92250
Chukar held captive.

Teri Stricklind Valley Game Birds 22238 Stricklind Ct Bakersfield, CA 93314
Another Chukar prison.

Teresa Lee 17432 Sendero Way Lower Lake, CA 95457
Another Chukar prison.

Antwan Farag 15035 E Avenue G Lancaster, CA 93535
Mallard Ducks, Chukar, Ring-Necked Pheasants, Quail and Wild Turkey imprisoned.

Dustin Mancebo
15385 N Newcomb Ave Dos Palos, CA 93620
Chukar, Pheasants, Quail, and Wild Turkeys imprisoned.

Harrison Ward 2454 Corydon Ave Norco, CA 92860
Mallard Ducks and Ring-Necked Pheasants imprisoned.

Timothy Barsetti 28568 N Cherokee Ln Galt, CA 95632
Chukar, Pheasants, and Quail imprisoned.

Angela Awbrey 2958 Dye Rd Ramona, CA 92065
Mallard Ducks, Quail, and Pheasants.

Robert Weber Jr 35683 Breezy Ln Ranchita, CA 92066
Chukar imprisoned.

Nicole Camp 8349 Placer Rd Redding, CA 96001
Pheasants imprisoned.

John Alarcon 6912 Lon Dale Rd Spc 35 Oakdale, CA 95361
Chukar, Pheasants, Doves, Ducks, Geese, and Quail captive.

Gilbert Mendes 2706 W Whitmore Ave Modesto, CA 95358
Wood Ducks imprisoned

Timothy Sanders 2730 Gondring Rd Ceres, CA 95307
Ducks, pheasants, quail and chukar held captive.

Shaun Kiser 1483 S George Washington Blvd Yuba City, CA 95993
Wild Turkeys, Pheasants, and Quail imprisoned

Patrick Evangelista 15073 Avenue 88 Pixley, CA 93256
Ducks, Geese, and Pheasant imprisoned.

----------------------------------------------

Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
2021 DOMESTICATED GAME BREEDERS PUBLIC LIST
Animal Liberation Now
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 10:39PM
