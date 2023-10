Ilan Pappé, Professor of History, Director of European Center for Palestinian Studies, University of Exeter, will be speaking at:Location: Booth Auditorium (room 175), Berkeley Law, UC Berkeley CampusDate & Time: Thursday, Oct. 19 @ 7 PMInfo here: https://cmes.berkeley.edu/events/ilan-papp%C3%A9-crisis-zionism-opportunity-palestine Having taught for many years at the University of Haifa, Prof. Ilan Pappé is now Chair of History at the University of Exeter, UK and is the director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. He is the author of numerous books, including "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine", "The Modern Middle East", "A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples", "Ten Myths about Israel" and "The Biggest Prison on Earth: A History of the Occupied Territories".British journalist John Pilger described Pappé as “Israel's bravest, most principled, most incisive historian.”SPONSORS:NorCal SabeelUC Berkeley Department of HistoryDepartment of Ethnic StudiesLaw Students for Justice in PalestineInstitute of International StudiesCenter for Middle Eastern StudiesIslamophobia Research and Documentation Project of the Center for Race and Gender.ABOUT: Ilan Pappé, Ph.D.Ilan Pappé was born in Haifa, Israel, to German Jewish parents who fled Nazi persecution inthe 1930s. Ilan Pappé is a historian & political scientist and author currently residing in the United Kingdom. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter and director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilan_Papp%C3%A9