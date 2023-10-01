From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Crisis in Zionism, Opportunity for Palestine? Historian Ilan Pappé, Speaker at UC Berkeley
Date:
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
NorCal Sabeel & UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Booth Auditorium (room 175), Berkeley Law School
UC Berkeley Campus
Berkeley, CA 94720
UC Berkeley Campus
Berkeley, CA 94720
Ilan Pappé, Professor of History, Director of European Center for Palestinian Studies, University of Exeter, will be speaking at:
Location: Booth Auditorium (room 175), Berkeley Law, UC Berkeley Campus
Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 19 @ 7 PM
Info here: https://cmes.berkeley.edu/events/ilan-papp%C3%A9-crisis-zionism-opportunity-palestine
Having taught for many years at the University of Haifa, Prof. Ilan Pappé is now Chair of History at the University of Exeter, UK and is the director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. He is the author of numerous books, including "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine", "The Modern Middle East", "A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples", "Ten Myths about Israel" and "The Biggest Prison on Earth: A History of the Occupied Territories".
British journalist John Pilger described Pappé as “Israel's bravest, most principled, most incisive historian.”
SPONSORS:
NorCal Sabeel
UC Berkeley Department of History
Department of Ethnic Studies
Law Students for Justice in Palestine
Institute of International Studies
Center for Middle Eastern Studies
Islamophobia Research and Documentation Project of the Center for Race and Gender.
ABOUT: Ilan Pappé, Ph.D.
Ilan Pappé was born in Haifa, Israel, to German Jewish parents who fled Nazi persecution in
the 1930s. Ilan Pappé is a historian & political scientist and author currently residing in the United Kingdom. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter and director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilan_Papp%C3%A9)
Location: Booth Auditorium (room 175), Berkeley Law, UC Berkeley Campus
Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 19 @ 7 PM
Info here: https://cmes.berkeley.edu/events/ilan-papp%C3%A9-crisis-zionism-opportunity-palestine
Having taught for many years at the University of Haifa, Prof. Ilan Pappé is now Chair of History at the University of Exeter, UK and is the director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. He is the author of numerous books, including "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine", "The Modern Middle East", "A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples", "Ten Myths about Israel" and "The Biggest Prison on Earth: A History of the Occupied Territories".
British journalist John Pilger described Pappé as “Israel's bravest, most principled, most incisive historian.”
SPONSORS:
NorCal Sabeel
UC Berkeley Department of History
Department of Ethnic Studies
Law Students for Justice in Palestine
Institute of International Studies
Center for Middle Eastern Studies
Islamophobia Research and Documentation Project of the Center for Race and Gender.
ABOUT: Ilan Pappé, Ph.D.
Ilan Pappé was born in Haifa, Israel, to German Jewish parents who fled Nazi persecution in
the 1930s. Ilan Pappé is a historian & political scientist and author currently residing in the United Kingdom. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter and director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilan_Papp%C3%A9)
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=70039...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 1, 2023 4:32PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network