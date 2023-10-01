top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/26/2023
East Bay U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

"We the Guinea Pigs": Film Talk on Plastic Chemicals and Increase of Diseases w/ CBD

sm_environmental_and_reproductive_health_film_and_webinar_series_2023_1_1.jpg
original image (1480x428)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Register here to view the films on demand: https://filmfestplus.com/get-pass/?festival=FJ23X6TGHKR3

Register here to attend the webinars by selecting the session dates you want to attend:
https://biologicaldiversity-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JhlM5_EbSQqtgu-oNKfhZQ#/registration
ENVIRONMENTAL & REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH: FILM and WEBINAR SERIES 2023

The Center for Biological Diversity is hosting an environmental and reproductive health film and webinar series from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, 2023. The series is a follow-up to our important 2022 report, "The Influence of Environmental Toxicity, Inequity and Capitalism on Reproductive Health."

Read report here: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/population_and_sustainability/population/environmental_reproductive_health


FILM SCREENINGS ON DEMAND:

https://filmfestplus.com/get-pass/?festival=FJ23X6TGHKR3

A Silent Transformation — Film viewing Oct. 5 to 12, webinar Oct. 12. The modern economy increasingly denies people basic amenities to give them a decent life. This documentary shows how the cooperative model is as critical as ever.

Children of the Vine — Film viewing Oct. 12 to 19, webinar Oct. 19. This film is an unsettling investigation into the controversial herbicide Roundup and how it harms public health.

We the Guinea Pigs — Film viewing Oct. 19 to 26, webinar Oct. 26. As plastic has become increasingly common throughout our lives, this film finds there’s also an inexplicable increase in the number of diseases and disorders in people, from breast cancer to low sperm quality.

Climate Baby Dilemma — Film viewing Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, webinar Nov. 2. This invite-only, preview screening of The Climate Baby Dilemma presented by the Center explores the growing number of Gen-Z and millennials who are refusing to bring a child into an increasingly unstable world due to climate change or struggling with the question of whether they should.


ZOOM DISCUSIONS w/ TOPIC EXPERTS & FILMMAKER and/or PEOPLE FROM FIILM

https://biologicaldiversity-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JhlM5_EbSQqtgu-oNKfhZQ#/registration

Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET)
Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2

Watch each film for free at your convenience for a week before each webinar, and then join us on Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) for a live discussion and Q&A with people from the film, frontline communities, subject-matter experts, and Center staff.

We the Guinea Pigs:

--Yvette Arellano, Fenceline Watch

--Swati Frayasam, University of California San Francisco, Reproductive Health and Environment Program

--Thalia Segal, MD, Collab Fertility


ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity

https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/about/

At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.

Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.

We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.

Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
For more information: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/progra...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 1, 2023 10:12AM
§
by Center for Biological Diversity
Sun, Oct 1, 2023 10:12AM
center_for_biological_diversity_1_1.jpg
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/progra...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code