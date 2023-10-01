From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"We the Guinea Pigs": Film Talk on Plastic Chemicals and Increase of Diseases w/ CBD
Date:
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Register here to view the films on demand: https://filmfestplus.com/get-pass/?festival=FJ23X6TGHKR3
Register here to attend the webinars by selecting the session dates you want to attend:
https://biologicaldiversity-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JhlM5_EbSQqtgu-oNKfhZQ#/registration
Register here to attend the webinars by selecting the session dates you want to attend:
https://biologicaldiversity-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JhlM5_EbSQqtgu-oNKfhZQ#/registration
ENVIRONMENTAL & REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH: FILM and WEBINAR SERIES 2023
The Center for Biological Diversity is hosting an environmental and reproductive health film and webinar series from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, 2023. The series is a follow-up to our important 2022 report, "The Influence of Environmental Toxicity, Inequity and Capitalism on Reproductive Health."
Read report here: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/population_and_sustainability/population/environmental_reproductive_health
FILM SCREENINGS ON DEMAND:
https://filmfestplus.com/get-pass/?festival=FJ23X6TGHKR3
A Silent Transformation — Film viewing Oct. 5 to 12, webinar Oct. 12. The modern economy increasingly denies people basic amenities to give them a decent life. This documentary shows how the cooperative model is as critical as ever.
Children of the Vine — Film viewing Oct. 12 to 19, webinar Oct. 19. This film is an unsettling investigation into the controversial herbicide Roundup and how it harms public health.
We the Guinea Pigs — Film viewing Oct. 19 to 26, webinar Oct. 26. As plastic has become increasingly common throughout our lives, this film finds there’s also an inexplicable increase in the number of diseases and disorders in people, from breast cancer to low sperm quality.
Climate Baby Dilemma — Film viewing Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, webinar Nov. 2. This invite-only, preview screening of The Climate Baby Dilemma presented by the Center explores the growing number of Gen-Z and millennials who are refusing to bring a child into an increasingly unstable world due to climate change or struggling with the question of whether they should.
ZOOM DISCUSIONS w/ TOPIC EXPERTS & FILMMAKER and/or PEOPLE FROM FIILM
https://biologicaldiversity-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JhlM5_EbSQqtgu-oNKfhZQ#/registration
Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET)
Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2
Watch each film for free at your convenience for a week before each webinar, and then join us on Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) for a live discussion and Q&A with people from the film, frontline communities, subject-matter experts, and Center staff.
We the Guinea Pigs:
--Yvette Arellano, Fenceline Watch
--Swati Frayasam, University of California San Francisco, Reproductive Health and Environment Program
--Thalia Segal, MD, Collab Fertility
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/about/
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.
Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
The Center for Biological Diversity is hosting an environmental and reproductive health film and webinar series from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, 2023. The series is a follow-up to our important 2022 report, "The Influence of Environmental Toxicity, Inequity and Capitalism on Reproductive Health."
Read report here: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/population_and_sustainability/population/environmental_reproductive_health
FILM SCREENINGS ON DEMAND:
https://filmfestplus.com/get-pass/?festival=FJ23X6TGHKR3
A Silent Transformation — Film viewing Oct. 5 to 12, webinar Oct. 12. The modern economy increasingly denies people basic amenities to give them a decent life. This documentary shows how the cooperative model is as critical as ever.
Children of the Vine — Film viewing Oct. 12 to 19, webinar Oct. 19. This film is an unsettling investigation into the controversial herbicide Roundup and how it harms public health.
We the Guinea Pigs — Film viewing Oct. 19 to 26, webinar Oct. 26. As plastic has become increasingly common throughout our lives, this film finds there’s also an inexplicable increase in the number of diseases and disorders in people, from breast cancer to low sperm quality.
Climate Baby Dilemma — Film viewing Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, webinar Nov. 2. This invite-only, preview screening of The Climate Baby Dilemma presented by the Center explores the growing number of Gen-Z and millennials who are refusing to bring a child into an increasingly unstable world due to climate change or struggling with the question of whether they should.
ZOOM DISCUSIONS w/ TOPIC EXPERTS & FILMMAKER and/or PEOPLE FROM FIILM
https://biologicaldiversity-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JhlM5_EbSQqtgu-oNKfhZQ#/registration
Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET)
Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2
Watch each film for free at your convenience for a week before each webinar, and then join us on Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) for a live discussion and Q&A with people from the film, frontline communities, subject-matter experts, and Center staff.
We the Guinea Pigs:
--Yvette Arellano, Fenceline Watch
--Swati Frayasam, University of California San Francisco, Reproductive Health and Environment Program
--Thalia Segal, MD, Collab Fertility
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/about/
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.
Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612
For more information: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/progra...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 1, 2023 10:12AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network