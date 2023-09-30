top
Central Valley Education & Student Activism LGBTI / Queer Racial Justice

Stand Up for Trans Youth! Town Hall

sm_screen_shot_2023-09-30_at_1.14.35_am.jpg
original image (726x718)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF
Email:
Location Details:
A Seat at the Table Books
9257 Laguna Springs Dr. Suite 130
Elk Grove, CA (Sacramento area)
Reading advocate, writer, television and film star LeVar Burton will lead this year’s Banned Books Week, which takes place October 1–7, 2023. Inspired by his activism we are holding an event during Banned Books Week in Elk Grove CA (suburb of Sacramento) on Saturday Oct 7.

Join our Town Hall "Stand Up for Trans Youth!" at the following location:

A Seat at the Table Books ....9257 Laguna Springs Dr. Suite 130, Elk Grove.

Why? Right wing bigots are terrorizing trans and queer youth by proposing and passing school board policies that require school staff to REPORT them. These SAME bigots are attempting to stop students' access to literature that has 2SLGBTQIAA+ and racial themes.

Presented by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF with auspices of Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 1:27AM
