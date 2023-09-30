From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stand Up for Trans Youth! Town Hall
Saturday, October 07, 2023
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Other
Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF
A Seat at the Table Books
9257 Laguna Springs Dr. Suite 130
Elk Grove, CA (Sacramento area)
Reading advocate, writer, television and film star LeVar Burton will lead this year’s Banned Books Week, which takes place October 1–7, 2023. Inspired by his activism we are holding an event during Banned Books Week in Elk Grove CA (suburb of Sacramento) on Saturday Oct 7.
Join our Town Hall "Stand Up for Trans Youth!" at the following location:
A Seat at the Table Books ....9257 Laguna Springs Dr. Suite 130, Elk Grove.
Why? Right wing bigots are terrorizing trans and queer youth by proposing and passing school board policies that require school staff to REPORT them. These SAME bigots are attempting to stop students' access to literature that has 2SLGBTQIAA+ and racial themes.
Presented by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF with auspices of Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 1:27AM
