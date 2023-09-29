From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Government Shutdown: An Attack On All Workers! Gilbert Galam AFGE1230 TSA Worker & Leader
The government is shutting down and millions of workers and the public will be affected. Gilbert Galam who is with AFGE Local 1230 where he Is legislative & political director and is a TSA worker talks about the last shut down and why this is an attack on the entire working class.
The government shutdown will affect millions of public and contract workers and the public. The last one for over 30 days was in 2018/2019 and it only ended under Trump when AFA president Sara Nelson threatened a general strike. Days before another government shutdown WorkWeek interviews Gilbert Galam who is a TSA worker and is AFGE 1230 Legislative and Political director.
This interview was done on 9/28/23.
Stop The Shutdown! AFGE, Airline Workers/Labor Protest At Oakland Airport & Threaten Real Shutdown
https://youtu.be/dCgSe-gPfJg
Stop The US Government Shutdown, Federal Workers And Public Services Under Attack
https://youtu.be/h5Zek0rOs6A
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ingVh89ihzk
