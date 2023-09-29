top
Central Valley
Indybay
Central Valley Labor & Workers

Government Shutdown: An Attack On All Workers! Gilbert Galam AFGE1230 TSA Worker & Leader

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 6:44PM
The government is shutting down and millions of workers and the public will be affected. Gilbert Galam who is with AFGE Local 1230 where he Is legislative & political director and is a TSA worker talks about the last shut down and why this is an attack on the entire working class.
sm_galam_gilbert_affge1230_tsa.jpg
original image (3188x2295)
The government shutdown will affect millions of public and contract workers and the public. The last one for over 30 days was in 2018/2019 and it only ended under Trump when AFA president Sara Nelson threatened a general strike. Days before another government shutdown WorkWeek interviews Gilbert Galam who is a TSA worker and is AFGE 1230 Legislative and Political director.
This interview was done on 9/28/23.

Additional Media:

Stop The Shutdown! AFGE, Airline Workers/Labor Protest At Oakland Airport & Threaten Real Shutdown
https://youtu.be/dCgSe-gPfJg

Stop The US Government Shutdown, Federal Workers And Public Services Under Attack
https://youtu.be/h5Zek0rOs6A

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ingVh89ihzk
