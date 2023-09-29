From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Occupy Beale Occupation Camp and Vigil
Date:
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Occupy Beale
Location Details:
The occupation camp and potluck will begin at 6pm in the parking lot by the Schneider or main gate at Beale Air Force Base.
Occupy Beale is an activist group from across Northern California that assembles at Beale Air Force Base every month for a vigil to demand peace and climate action. October’s action is taking form of an occupation camp and vigil outside of the Schneider gate of Beale Air Force Base. The camp (with a vegetarian potluck) will set up at 6pm on the 18th and continue until 8am in the 19th. All are welcome at the vigil, where we will demand the immediate shutdown of Beale Air Force Base and the moving of all funding towards fighting the climate crisis. A potluck will also be held at the occupation camp, but we ask that any food brought to please be vegetarian or vegan.
