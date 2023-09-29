Occupy Beale Occupation Camp and Vigil

Date:

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Occupy Beale

Location Details:

The occupation camp and potluck will begin at 6pm in the parking lot by the Schneider or main gate at Beale Air Force Base.

Occupy Beale is an activist group from across Northern California that assembles at Beale Air Force Base every month for a vigil to demand peace and climate action. October’s action is taking form of an occupation camp and vigil outside of the Schneider gate of Beale Air Force Base. The camp (with a vegetarian potluck) will set up at 6pm on the 18th and continue until 8am in the 19th. All are welcome at the vigil, where we will demand the immediate shutdown of Beale Air Force Base and the moving of all funding towards fighting the climate crisis. A potluck will also be held at the occupation camp, but we ask that any food brought to please be vegetarian or vegan.