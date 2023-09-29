UUSF Sunday Forum: Climate Crisis & Militarism - Military Veterans & Allies Respond!

Date:

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time:

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

The twin existential threats to life on Earth, the climate crisis and militarism, are regarded as too abstract and scary to deal with. How are they related, and what can we do about them? Veterans For Peace members of the Climate Crisis and Militarism Project (CCMP), Janet Weil, Steve Morse and Vincent Dijanich will discuss how military veterans who understand the intersection of climate and war/militarism, and allies, are responding with educational events, protests, campaigns to stop military air shows, attending UN COP conferences, and more. This lively, interactive presentation will include a brief quiz, and a lively Q & A session.



Janet Weil, a former national CODEPINK staffer, is an Associate Member of Veterans For Peace since 2011 and has served on the Climate Crisis and Militarism Project since its inception. Janet worked with Extinction Rebellion in Portland, Oregon. During the heady days of the Occupy Movement, she co-founded the SF 99% Coalition with UUSF members.



Steve Morse has been with Veterans for Peace for many years, and co-founded the Climate

Crisis and Militarism Project of VGP in 2020. He was active in the GI Resistance Movement that included time in Viet Name and US Army prisons. He has also worked as a mathematics teacher and as a coordinator of the GI Rights Hotline.



Vince Dijanich is a co-founder of Veterans For Peace Climate Crisis and Militarism Project and a Bay Area environmental activist.

