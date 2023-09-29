From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 (corner of Geary Blvd).
This meeting is a group discussion, led by Bruce Neuburger. The essence of the U.S. is not democracy but capitalism - imperialism. Political leaders of the U.S., media voices, and many others insist that the United States is the great defender of democracy and a force for good in the world. And further that the U.S. is defending democracy in the face of growing threats from rivals, such as Russia and China, which are autocratic and anti- democratic. This talk will address this question and its implications. And, will offer a challenge to the notion that the world, the way it is presently organized, offers not only the best, but the only way human affairs can be organized. The intention of this presentation is to open discussion on issues critical to our world today and provide a space where controversial views can be discussed in an atmosphere of potentially sharp, but respectful, debate. Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
