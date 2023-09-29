top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/29/2023
California Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Global Conversations: U.S. Capitalism/Imperialism Is there an alternative?

globalc-uscapitalismflyer_-20231029.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.0MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 (corner of Geary Blvd).
This meeting is a group discussion, led by Bruce Neuburger. The essence of the U.S. is not democracy but capitalism - imperialism. Political leaders of the U.S., media voices, and many others insist that the United States is the great defender of democracy and a force for good in the world. And further that the U.S. is defending democracy in the face of growing threats from rivals, such as Russia and China, which are autocratic and anti- democratic. This talk will address this question and its implications. And, will offer a challenge to the notion that the world, the way it is presently organized, offers not only the best, but the only way human affairs can be organized. The intention of this presentation is to open discussion on issues critical to our world today and provide a space where controversial views can be discussed in an atmosphere of potentially sharp, but respectful, debate. Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 1:57PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code