“Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir” Book Launch

Date:

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Join us for the Bay Area launch of the new memoir from filmmaker and co-founder of the Asian American Writers’ Workshop, Curtis Chin, Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant. This memoir is a coming of age and coming out story that traces Chin’s journey through 1980’s Detroit as he navigated rising xenophobia, the AIDS epidemic, and the Reagan Revolution to find his voice as a writer and activist — all set against the backdrop of his family’s popular Chinese restaurant. Publisher’s Weekly named it one of the Top 10 Memoirs this fall.



Terry Park from The Asian American Foundation will be the discussion and Q&A facilitator.