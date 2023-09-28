The United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCCLP supports the demands of the UAW for 32 hours work for 40 hours pay, an end to tiers and a COLA. It also supports uniting the entire working class for a general strike especially connected to the attack on the working class by the government shutdown. It also calls for workers to control and benefit from AI but that requires a mass workers party that will run the country for the working class.

All Out To Support Striking UAW Members!32 hours Work for 40 Hours Pay, End Two Tiers, & COLA For All Workers Time For A General StrikeThe striking UAW auto workers are fighting back and struggling for living wages, an end to two tiers and a shorter work week. The billionaires and capitalist class have been driving down wages and living conditions for millions of workers. Workers are fed up and have had enough. These demands are for all workers.The UAW should spread the strike not only to all plants in the US but internationally to Canada and Mexico. The Democrats & Republicans using NAFTA and USMCA have out-sourced jobs to Mexico and pitted US workers at Mexican workers and Stellantis formerly Chrysler has threatened to move auto jobs to Mexico if workers fight back here.Hundreds of thousands of workers have been on strike or are going on strike this year: 88,000 Kaiser workers, CSU workers and UESF teachers in addition to the SAG/AFTRA and WGA. Millions of workers are without contracts. We need to go out together and build workers councils that unites all workers regardless of unions. Business unionism and labor management partnerships pushed by union officials means concessions, two tiers, contracting out public services to non-profits, and union busting.We need to unite all these struggles. No Contract No Work and unite for joint strike action. The shutdown of the govern- ment by the Republicans is aimed at attacking the day care workers, education, and healthcare services. During the last government shutdown under Trump, AFA president Sara Nelson threatened a general strike and Trump ended the shutdown in 4 hours. This shows the power of the unions if they wish to apply it.Unfortunately, rather than confronting the bosses, so many of them capitulate and or make deals. In NYC, rather than fighting for nationalized healthcare, “leaders” such as Harry Garrido of DC 37 and Michael Mulgrew of the UFT have tried to sell out the retirees’ healthcare and are now embark- ing on selling out the workers who are on the payroll.This is a not only a national but international class struggle. We need a mass working class movement and a mass dem- ocratic labor party with a socialist program that will chal- lenge both the Democrats and Republicans who have pushed privatization, deregulation and union busting such as Biden and Democrats who voted to crush the railroad workers when they attempted to call a strike.The results of this have been one disaster after another, with the town of E. Palestine, Ohio being poisoned in the process. They support union busters and racists like Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and Jeff Bezos who made their billions with US subsidies and slave labor conditions.AI and robotics are being used to destroy labor with the loss of hundreds of millions of jobs. We need a system in which AI and robotics is controlled by working people and benefits the working class and not the billionaires. This will not happen under either political party which are controlled by the billionaires. Labor supported Gavin Newsom who just vetoed an IBT supported bill that would have required a driver with a truck 10,000 pounds or more.We need a labor party that will defend the homeless and oppressed and abolish NATO and the US imperialist wars abroad which has over 800 bases. While our infrastructure is falling apart, the Republicrats want more war funding in Ukraine and to encircle China for war. The main enemy is at home not abroad and the growth of fascism, racism, homophobia, and anti-semitism will not be stopped by the Democrats but only the working class.Victory to The UAW Strike and All Workers’ Struggles and Strikes Answer The Government Shutdown with a Real Shutdown and General Strike No More Trillions for War. Use the Wealth for the Working Class and PoorUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party-