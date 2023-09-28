To be like Mike: In the court of LAW and COMMUNITY. madatvegas [at] gmail.com) by Marlon Crump a.k.a "Mad Man Marlon."

The following is a written article of my interview and interactions with Portland, Oregon Prosecutor Mike Schmidt.

By Marlon Crump

"When people criticize the criminal justice system, it erodes faith in our justice system. Some criticism is justified and healthy......but false narratives are designed to distract and divide us. THAT makes us unsafe."



Mike Schmidt, Portland, Oregon District Attorney for Multnomah County



For nearly two decades I've self -involved myself with interactions towards community consciousness. I once sought and fought for police accountability in 2005 in the aftermath of surviving a very serious racial profiling incident in San Francisco, California.



(Even bringing a forth a civil suit against them in federal court acting as my own attorney.)



In the years that followed, fate somehow allowed me to do the same for others who survived similar instances; by becoming a reporter/journalist, and even a legal advocate to help vulnerable victims navigate their grievances injustices within the judicial system.



Throughout those years before and after joining Street Roots, I've also interacted with elected public officials. For me, community consciousness not only begins with community, it also does the same for individuals we vote to be elected into public office to be our voice.



One such individual is Mike Schmidt, current incumbent Portland Oregon District Attorney. Mr. Schmidt has interacted with me for quite some time now since being in office, and he's also an adequate supporter of my work with Street Roots.



(Mike Schmidt also lives in my neighborhood as well.)



I met up with Mr. Schmidt on September 14th, 2023 at a local cafe called "The Broken Robot Coffee" around 8:30 a.m. He previously agreed to an interview with me because I expressed an interest to get his thoughts about the public's perception of him, and the scrutiny he's endured in recent years.





MMM: "What is your most genuine passion regarding the rules and regulations of your position as Portland, Oregon 's prosecutor?"



Schmidt:"Justice. Justice means that no matter who you are, you deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity."



MMM: "The motivation by you to be obligated to hold offenders of the law accountable for their actions. Do you feel that you and your office have been effective towards at least tackling lawlessness?"



Schmidt: "Nobody is above the law. Accountability to you means you have to take responsibility for your actions." He clarifies his response, "Accountability can look different for different people - we examine every situation on a case by case basis to come up with our recommendations to the Court."



MMM: "Can you explain and express the burdens you feel when there are critics collectively combating your very voice, and choice regarding crime-ridden neighborhoods?"



Schmidt: "YES!" (With a stern look of conviction.) "Like any system we have limited resources so we prioritize our resources to focus on the community's biggest challenges. For example, gun violence, auto and retail theft, and helping people move on with their lives." Schmidt added "ALL people.



MMM: "How do you feel about programs vital towards youth offenders, and have they been effective thwarting future criminal activities they may commit?"



Schmidt: "I think there are many good programs for youth in our community. For example, P.O.I.C. (Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center) and Rosemary Anderson High School. We need more investment in our youth."



In response and regarding the recent rising crime Schmidt adds "Homicide cases are some of the most challenging cases we handle along with crimes against children."



MMM:" There are often statistical numbers drawing comparisons by either people living on the street, such as "encampments" people of "color" and people from places of privilege. How do you and your office prosecute within a parallel within those lines...... without bias and people?"



Schmidt: "We treat every case individually, and on its own merits. It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, black or white nobody is above the law. When we decide to prosecute somebody for a crime we look at many factors. First, can we prove that a crime was committed? Second, does the victim want us to prosecute? Third, will prosecution result in greater public safety?"



(Schmidt noted that approximately 15% of cases were cases where victims declined to participate in prosecution.)



MMM: "2020 was a historically prolific time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the perilous protests that soon followed after a police officer used excessive force that resulted in George Floyd's death. Mr. Schmidt, you have been faced with what appears to be overwhelming opposition, by some citizens for failure to prosecute the protestors involved with the riots.



Is there a logical explanation to the opposition to your position rendering your decision?"





Schmidt: "We have to remember the context in which that decision was made. After George Floyd's murder community members took to the streets, in unprecedented numbers. These people were our neighbors, students, teachers, social workers not criminals.



They were there to tell us that no more black people should be killed by a racist system. Immediately following the death of George Floyd, our D.A resigned, and (former)Governor Kate Brown appointed me to start my term four months early, and on the sixtieth day of the protests hundreds of people had already been arrested.



It was my job to use the resources of my office to keep our community safe. I drew a line between community members who took to our streets to tell us our system needed to change without violence........and those individuals who committed property damages and destructions. Those individuals who damaged our community were charged and held accountable where we had the evidence to do so."



MMM: "Regardless of your elected official, and public figure status, what do you feel you've accomplished at the community level?"



Schmidt: "I have so much that I am proud of, but none of it could be accomplished by me alone. Every single thing I’m proud of is accomplished by group effort. I’m proud of giving people who have earned a clean record through their conduct, the right to never “check the box” again. I’m proud of creating units and task forces that are focused on some of our most challenging issues, like homicides, car thefts, organized retail theft.



I’m proud of getting prosecutors touring prisons and into community spaces, so that we can be more directly connected to the community. I’m proud of a restorative justice resolution between a police officer and a protester which proved to me that if they could find healing, we can all heal......... as a community from the 2020 protests."

