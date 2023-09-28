From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Labor Community Rally To Defend Community Space at Redstone Labor Temple
A labor community rally was held to protect the San Francisco Redstone labor temple. The new owner wants to take control of a community space that tenants use.
A labor community rally was held on September 22, 2023 in San Francisco to defend the
Redstone building community room from being removed from the tenants of the building.
The building which used to house the San Francisco labor council and many other unions
is where the vote was held in 1934 to support the general strike after two strikers were
shot by San Fansisco police.
Speakers talked about the importance of the history of the building and also the massive
gentrification taking place in the Mission district.
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Td_1aBxRSjo
