A labor community rally was held on September 22, 2023 in San Francisco to defend theRedstone building community room from being removed from the tenants of the building.The building which used to house the San Francisco labor council and many other unionsis where the vote was held in 1934 to support the general strike after two strikers wereshot by San Fansisco police.Speakers talked about the importance of the history of the building and also the massivegentrification taking place in the Mission district.Labor Video Project