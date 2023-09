10/2 SF Speak Out-Stop Attacks On Civil Service & Outsourcing/Privatization Using Non-Profits, Terminations For Refusing VaccinesMonday, October 2 2:00pmHearing at Civil Service CommissionMeetingSF City Hall1 Dr. Carleton B. Goodlett PlRoom 400, 4th Floor – elevator accessSFCome submit your comment!The Commission gives approval of non-profit organizations. Executives of non-profits receive high salaries and benefits. Their workers receive significantly less pay and no essential benefits like healthcare.There is no oversight nor accountability of Non-profit organizations.- Demand equal pay for equal work!- Demand that Non-profit organizations be held accountable1About 2 years ago during the ‘pandemic’ many city employees were fired for refusing the vaccine. Now only a select people were given back their jobs and benefits. Many were not given their jobs back.Despite your opinion on the vaccine – it should be an individual choice. Other counties, like Alameda did not fire their employees.Function of Civil Service Commisison: https://sf.gov/departments/civil-service-commission -“We hold public hearings to learn more about city contracts, city hiring, and unfair treatment of employees in City departments. We also review and develop employment rules and policies.”