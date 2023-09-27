top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

SF Speak Out-Stop Attacks On Civil Service &. Outsourcing/Privatization Using Non-Profits

sm_seiu_1021_social_worker_rally_cunningham_nicole_3-7-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, October 02, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
Room 400
San Francisco
10/2 SF Speak Out-Stop Attacks On Civil Service & Outsourcing/Privatization Using Non-Profits, Terminations For Refusing Vaccines

Monday, October 2 2:00pm

Hearing at Civil Service Commission
Meeting

SF City Hall
1 Dr. Carleton B. Goodlett Pl
Room 400, 4th Floor – elevator access
SF

Come submit your comment!

The Commission gives approval of non-profit organizations
. Executives of non-profits receive high salaries and benefits. Their workers receive significantly less pay and no essential benefits like healthcare.
There is no oversight nor accountability of Non-profit organizations.

- Demand equal pay for equal work!
- Demand that Non-profit organizations be held accountable1

About 2 years ago during the ‘pandemic’ many city employees were fired for refusing the vaccine. Now only a select people were given back their jobs and benefits. Many were not given their jobs back.
Despite your opinion on the vaccine – it should be an individual choice. Other counties, like Alameda did not fire their employees.

Function of Civil Service Commisison: https://sf.gov/departments/civil-service-commission :
-“We hold public hearings to learn more about city contracts, city hiring, and unfair treatment of employees in City departments. We also review and develop employment rules and policies.”
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 9:24PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
