From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF Speak Out-Stop Attacks On Civil Service &. Outsourcing/Privatization Using Non-Profits
Date:
Monday, October 02, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
Room 400
San Francisco
Room 400
San Francisco
10/2 SF Speak Out-Stop Attacks On Civil Service & Outsourcing/Privatization Using Non-Profits, Terminations For Refusing Vaccines
Monday, October 2 2:00pm
Hearing at Civil Service Commission
Meeting
SF City Hall
1 Dr. Carleton B. Goodlett Pl
Room 400, 4th Floor – elevator access
SF
Come submit your comment!
The Commission gives approval of non-profit organizations
. Executives of non-profits receive high salaries and benefits. Their workers receive significantly less pay and no essential benefits like healthcare.
There is no oversight nor accountability of Non-profit organizations.
- Demand equal pay for equal work!
- Demand that Non-profit organizations be held accountable1
About 2 years ago during the ‘pandemic’ many city employees were fired for refusing the vaccine. Now only a select people were given back their jobs and benefits. Many were not given their jobs back.
Despite your opinion on the vaccine – it should be an individual choice. Other counties, like Alameda did not fire their employees.
Function of Civil Service Commisison: https://sf.gov/departments/civil-service-commission :
-“We hold public hearings to learn more about city contracts, city hiring, and unfair treatment of employees in City departments. We also review and develop employment rules and policies.”
Monday, October 2 2:00pm
Hearing at Civil Service Commission
Meeting
SF City Hall
1 Dr. Carleton B. Goodlett Pl
Room 400, 4th Floor – elevator access
SF
Come submit your comment!
The Commission gives approval of non-profit organizations
. Executives of non-profits receive high salaries and benefits. Their workers receive significantly less pay and no essential benefits like healthcare.
There is no oversight nor accountability of Non-profit organizations.
- Demand equal pay for equal work!
- Demand that Non-profit organizations be held accountable1
About 2 years ago during the ‘pandemic’ many city employees were fired for refusing the vaccine. Now only a select people were given back their jobs and benefits. Many were not given their jobs back.
Despite your opinion on the vaccine – it should be an individual choice. Other counties, like Alameda did not fire their employees.
Function of Civil Service Commisison: https://sf.gov/departments/civil-service-commission :
-“We hold public hearings to learn more about city contracts, city hiring, and unfair treatment of employees in City departments. We also review and develop employment rules and policies.”
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 9:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network