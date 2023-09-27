From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"A Rising Tide: A Look at Homelessness in Alameda County" - Film & Discussion w/ Filmmaker
Friday, September 29, 2023
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Screening
EastSide Cultural Center & SWFC
EastSide Cultural Center
2277 International Blvd
Oakland 94606
"A Cheryl Fabio Film: A Rising Tide – A Look at Homelessness in Alameda County"
Friday, Sept 29 at 7pm
EastSide Cultural Center at 2277 International Blvd, Oakland
FREE event • refreshments served
Discussion to follow with filmmaker, Cheryl Fabio and affordable housing developer Alan Dones
Through the eyes of children, their families, and the helping industry that has developed from the housing crisis, A Rising Tide follows the strategies of families and service providers struggling with homelessness. The film results from a conversation between the filmmaker and
Dr. Christine Ma. Dr. Ma is the Medical Director of two clinics working with houseless children and their families. At UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, it’s the Encore Clinic.
Check out a snippet from the film at this link: https://vimeo.com/833775452
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-rising-tide...
