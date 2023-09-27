top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

"A Rising Tide: A Look at Homelessness in Alameda County" - Film & Discussion w/ Filmmaker

Date:
Friday, September 29, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
EastSide Cultural Center & SWFC
Location Details:
EastSide Cultural Center
2277 International Blvd
Oakland 94606

FREE film screening & discussion w/ filmmaker
The Sarah Webster Fabio Center & EastSide Cultural Center Present:

"A Cheryl Fabio Film: A Rising Tide – A Look at Homelessness in Alameda County"

Friday, Sept 29 at 7pm

EastSide Cultural Center at 2277 International Blvd, Oakland

FREE event • refreshments served

Discussion to follow with filmmaker, Cheryl Fabio and affordable housing developer Alan Dones

Through the eyes of children, their families, and the helping industry that has developed from the housing crisis, A Rising Tide follows the strategies of families and service providers struggling with homelessness. The film results from a conversation between the filmmaker and
Dr. Christine Ma. Dr. Ma is the Medical Director of two clinics working with houseless children and their families. At UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, it’s the Encore Clinic.

C﻿heck out a snippet from the film at this link: https://vimeo.com/833775452
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-rising-tide...
