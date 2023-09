The Sarah Webster Fabio Center & EastSide Cultural Center Present:"A Cheryl Fabio Film: A Rising Tide – A Look at Homelessness in Alameda County"Friday, Sept 29 at 7pmEastSide Cultural Center at 2277 International Blvd, OaklandFREE event • refreshments servedDiscussion to follow with filmmaker, Cheryl Fabio and affordable housing developer Alan DonesThrough the eyes of children, their families, and the helping industry that has developed from the housing crisis, A Rising Tide follows the strategies of families and service providers struggling with homelessness. The film results from a conversation between the filmmaker andDr. Christine Ma. Dr. Ma is the Medical Director of two clinics working with houseless children and their families. At UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, it’s the Encore Clinic.Check out a snippet from the film at this link: https://vimeo.com/833775452