From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Green Film Festival of San Francisco
Date:
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SF IndieFest
Email:
Phone:
415-662-3378
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
3117 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
October 12-22, 12p-11p
Green Film Festival of San Francisco
presented by SF IndieFest
October 12-22, 2023
Presented at the Roxie Theater and virtually at http://www.sfindie.com.
San Francisco IndieFest is thrilled to announce that the 2023 Green Film Festival will take place October 12-22, with 50+ independent feature and short length films from around the world that focus on green and environmental issues in both fun and revealing ways.
The Green Film Festival of San Francisco is interested in exploring all aspects of "environmental film" whether they be compelling documentaries, adventure films or narrative fiction films and midnight movies with environmental themes. Films have been curated into themed sections which pair projects with complimentary subject matter to create a cinematic journey for our audiences.Through this experience the festival hopes audiences can begin to engage with sustainable solutions to the problems facing the planet.
Most films stream on demand Oct. 12-22 and select films will play live at Roxie Theater Oct. 13-19.
$10-17.
Green Film Festival of San Francisco
presented by SF IndieFest
October 12-22, 2023
Presented at the Roxie Theater and virtually at http://www.sfindie.com.
San Francisco IndieFest is thrilled to announce that the 2023 Green Film Festival will take place October 12-22, with 50+ independent feature and short length films from around the world that focus on green and environmental issues in both fun and revealing ways.
The Green Film Festival of San Francisco is interested in exploring all aspects of "environmental film" whether they be compelling documentaries, adventure films or narrative fiction films and midnight movies with environmental themes. Films have been curated into themed sections which pair projects with complimentary subject matter to create a cinematic journey for our audiences.Through this experience the festival hopes audiences can begin to engage with sustainable solutions to the problems facing the planet.
Most films stream on demand Oct. 12-22 and select films will play live at Roxie Theater Oct. 13-19.
$10-17.
For more information: http://sfindie.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 5:58PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network