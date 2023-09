October 12-22, 12p-11pGreen Film Festival of San Franciscopresented by SF IndieFestOctober 12-22, 2023Presented at the Roxie Theater and virtually at http://www.sfindie.com San Francisco IndieFest is thrilled to announce that the 2023 Green Film Festival will take place October 12-22, with 50+ independent feature and short length films from around the world that focus on green and environmental issues in both fun and revealing ways.The Green Film Festival of San Francisco is interested in exploring all aspects of "environmental film" whether they be compelling documentaries, adventure films or narrative fiction films and midnight movies with environmental themes. Films have been curated into themed sections which pair projects with complimentary subject matter to create a cinematic journey for our audiences.Through this experience the festival hopes audiences can begin to engage with sustainable solutions to the problems facing the planet.Most films stream on demand Oct. 12-22 and select films will play live at Roxie Theater Oct. 13-19.$10-17.