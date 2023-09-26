Human Rights Abuses & Political Persecution in El Salvador

Date:

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area CISPES & SHARE-El Salvador

Location Details:

Romero Room inside Buler A. Toler Hall on University of San Francisco's campus. Full address: 2345 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118



For drivers: Street parking only; arrive early to find a spot, either on Fulton, Parker, or Golden Gate Ave.



For commuters: BART lines (from East Bay) Millbrae, SFO, Daly City; MUNI bus lines 38, 38r, 5, 5r, 31, and the 33





In addition to its work to end mining, ADES has been central to the spread of organic agriculture in El Salvador, a leader in the struggle against water privatization, and at the cutting edge of community organizing to counter violence and advance women's rights. Vidalina has been at the forefront of the campaign to drop fraudulent charges against five prominent "water defenders," including ADES Director Antonio Pacheco, who were arrested by the Bukele government in January 2023.



Thanks to the constant organizing of the community and international solidarity allies, the water defenders were transferred to house arrest in September after eight months of unjust detention. She is an inspiring and powerful speaker with extensive experience building international solidarity in a global struggle to protect people and the planet from corporate greed!



Sponsored by SHARE-El Salvador Foundation, Bay Area Chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador, USF Migration and Solidarity Network, and the USF Migration Studies Program.



For more information, please contact (341)-400-6251 or Please join us to welcome and hear from international human & environmental rights advocate, Vidalina Morales. Morales currently serves as president of ADES, the Association of Economic and Social Development, based in Cabañas in northern El Salvador. She was a key leader in a 14-year campaign that made El Salvador the first nation on earth to ban metals mining to save its rivers.In addition to its work to end mining, ADES has been central to the spread of organic agriculture in El Salvador, a leader in the struggle against water privatization, and at the cutting edge of community organizing to counter violence and advance women's rights. Vidalina has been at the forefront of the campaign to drop fraudulent charges against five prominent "water defenders," including ADES Director Antonio Pacheco, who were arrested by the Bukele government in January 2023.Thanks to the constant organizing of the community and international solidarity allies, the water defenders were transferred to house arrest in September after eight months of unjust detention. She is an inspiring and powerful speaker with extensive experience building international solidarity in a global struggle to protect people and the planet from corporate greed!Sponsored by SHARE-El Salvador Foundation, Bay Area Chapter of the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador, USF Migration and Solidarity Network, and the USF Migration Studies Program.For more information, please contact (341)-400-6251 or savannah [at] cispes.org