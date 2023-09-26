Panel: The Right to Read

Date:

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

The current fervor around book banning might feel like something that's happening elsewhere, but its stifling effects have hit writers right here at home. As part of Banned Books Week, a panel of children's and YA authors discuss what it's like to write as a creator whose work has been banned or censored. Authors include MariNaomi, Sarah Hoffman, and Jasmine A. Stirling, in a discussion moderated by Ian Hoffman.



Free