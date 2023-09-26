From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Panel: The Right to Read
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
The current fervor around book banning might feel like something that's happening elsewhere, but its stifling effects have hit writers right here at home. As part of Banned Books Week, a panel of children's and YA authors discuss what it's like to write as a creator whose work has been banned or censored. Authors include MariNaomi, Sarah Hoffman, and Jasmine A. Stirling, in a discussion moderated by Ian Hoffman.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2023/10/07/panel-r...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 9:47AM
