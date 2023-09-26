top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/6/2023
East Bay Arts + Action Racial Justice

Por el Pueblo: The Legacy and Influence of Malaquias Montoya

sm_2214_v0.jpg
original image (1522x1069)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 06, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Museum of California
Phone:
510-318-8400
Location Details:
Oakland Museum of California
1000 Oak Street
Oakland, CA 94607
October 6, 2023 - June 30, 2024

Explore the living impact of Chicano artist, Malaquias Montoya, whose legacy as a public-serving artist, activist, and community leader serves as inspiration for generations of politically-engaged artists- within the Chicano community and beyond-- to engage with, learn from, and carry on.

Malaquias Montoya's activist roots and community ties can be traced back to his childhood as the son of a migrant farmworker family and the close relationships he held with elder family members, teachers, artists and more. Por el Pueblo invites visitors to consider Montoya's deeply collaborative artistic process, focus on community, and engagement across generations.

Focusing on cross-generational dialogue, this exhibition explores his decades long career through photographs, historical and familial ephemera, early works from the artist as well as contemporary artworks by artists from multiple generations influenced by Montoya, who are lifting up communities most in need of expression and celebration now -- queer people and Chicanas, in particular.

Featured contemporary artists include Julio Salgado, Elyse Doyle-Martinez, Leslie Lopez, Israel Campos, and Arely Hernandez.

$1-$25; free for OMCA Members and children, 12 & under.
For more information: https://museumca.org/on-view/por-el-pueblo/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 8:50AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code