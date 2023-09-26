From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Por el Pueblo: The Legacy and Influence of Malaquias Montoya
Date:
Friday, October 06, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Museum of California
Phone:
510-318-8400
Location Details:
Oakland Museum of California
1000 Oak Street
Oakland, CA 94607
1000 Oak Street
Oakland, CA 94607
October 6, 2023 - June 30, 2024
Explore the living impact of Chicano artist, Malaquias Montoya, whose legacy as a public-serving artist, activist, and community leader serves as inspiration for generations of politically-engaged artists- within the Chicano community and beyond-- to engage with, learn from, and carry on.
Malaquias Montoya's activist roots and community ties can be traced back to his childhood as the son of a migrant farmworker family and the close relationships he held with elder family members, teachers, artists and more. Por el Pueblo invites visitors to consider Montoya's deeply collaborative artistic process, focus on community, and engagement across generations.
Focusing on cross-generational dialogue, this exhibition explores his decades long career through photographs, historical and familial ephemera, early works from the artist as well as contemporary artworks by artists from multiple generations influenced by Montoya, who are lifting up communities most in need of expression and celebration now -- queer people and Chicanas, in particular.
Featured contemporary artists include Julio Salgado, Elyse Doyle-Martinez, Leslie Lopez, Israel Campos, and Arely Hernandez.
$1-$25; free for OMCA Members and children, 12 & under.
Explore the living impact of Chicano artist, Malaquias Montoya, whose legacy as a public-serving artist, activist, and community leader serves as inspiration for generations of politically-engaged artists- within the Chicano community and beyond-- to engage with, learn from, and carry on.
Malaquias Montoya's activist roots and community ties can be traced back to his childhood as the son of a migrant farmworker family and the close relationships he held with elder family members, teachers, artists and more. Por el Pueblo invites visitors to consider Montoya's deeply collaborative artistic process, focus on community, and engagement across generations.
Focusing on cross-generational dialogue, this exhibition explores his decades long career through photographs, historical and familial ephemera, early works from the artist as well as contemporary artworks by artists from multiple generations influenced by Montoya, who are lifting up communities most in need of expression and celebration now -- queer people and Chicanas, in particular.
Featured contemporary artists include Julio Salgado, Elyse Doyle-Martinez, Leslie Lopez, Israel Campos, and Arely Hernandez.
$1-$25; free for OMCA Members and children, 12 & under.
For more information: https://museumca.org/on-view/por-el-pueblo/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 8:50AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network