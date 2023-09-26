Por el Pueblo: The Legacy and Influence of Malaquias Montoya

Date:

Friday, October 06, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Museum of California

Phone:

510-318-8400

Location Details:

Oakland Museum of California

1000 Oak Street

Oakland, CA 94607

October 6, 2023 - June 30, 2024



Explore the living impact of Chicano artist, Malaquias Montoya, whose legacy as a public-serving artist, activist, and community leader serves as inspiration for generations of politically-engaged artists- within the Chicano community and beyond-- to engage with, learn from, and carry on.



Malaquias Montoya's activist roots and community ties can be traced back to his childhood as the son of a migrant farmworker family and the close relationships he held with elder family members, teachers, artists and more. Por el Pueblo invites visitors to consider Montoya's deeply collaborative artistic process, focus on community, and engagement across generations.



Focusing on cross-generational dialogue, this exhibition explores his decades long career through photographs, historical and familial ephemera, early works from the artist as well as contemporary artworks by artists from multiple generations influenced by Montoya, who are lifting up communities most in need of expression and celebration now -- queer people and Chicanas, in particular.



Featured contemporary artists include Julio Salgado, Elyse Doyle-Martinez, Leslie Lopez, Israel Campos, and Arely Hernandez.



$1-$25; free for OMCA Members and children, 12 & under.