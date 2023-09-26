top
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer

Protect Our Reproductive & LGBTQ+ Rights Teach-in w/ ACLU Santa Clara Valley

Date:
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
ACLU Santa Clara Valley
Location Details:
Rose Garden Branch Public Library
Community Room
1580 Naglee Avenue
San José, CA 95126

Please only use street parking for this event. DO NOT use the library's parking lot since the parking lot gates close at 7 PM.
ACLU SANTA CLARA VALLEY: PROTECT OUR REPRODUCTIVE & LGBTQ RIGHTS

Join the ACLU Santa Clara Valley Chapter for a community event to learn about protecting our reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights from Jennifer Chou, Staff Attorney for the Gender, Sexuality, and Reproductive Justice Program at the ACLU of Northern California. You will also get to meet ACLU chapter leaders and fellow community members.

Light refreshments and snacks will be available! This event is wheelchair accessible.

Wednesday, October 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

RSVP required: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-santa-clara-valley-protect-our-reproductive-lgbtq-rights

Important note about parking: Please use street parking. Please do not park in the garage or library parking lot as the gates will close at 7 p.m. and you will not be able to access your vehicle until the following day.

Please do not attend if you are feeling ill, have a fever, or any COVID-19 symptoms. ACLU is following the lead of immunocompromised and disability rights advocates to co-create collective safety, and attendees will be asked to wear masks while inside.
For more information: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-santa...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 8:37AM
