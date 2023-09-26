Protect Our Reproductive & LGBTQ+ Rights Teach-in w/ ACLU Santa Clara Valley

Date:

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

ACLU Santa Clara Valley

Location Details:

Rose Garden Branch Public Library

Community Room

1580 Naglee Avenue

San José, CA 95126



Please only use street parking for this event. DO NOT use the library's parking lot since the parking lot gates close at 7 PM.





Join the ACLU Santa Clara Valley Chapter for a community event to learn about protecting our reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights from Jennifer Chou, Staff Attorney for the Gender, Sexuality, and Reproductive Justice Program at the ACLU of Northern California. You will also get to meet ACLU chapter leaders and fellow community members.



Light refreshments and snacks will be available! This event is wheelchair accessible.



Wednesday, October 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.



RSVP required:



Important note about parking: Please use street parking. Please do not park in the garage or library parking lot as the gates will close at 7 p.m. and you will not be able to access your vehicle until the following day.



