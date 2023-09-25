From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Supreme Fact-Check: How SCOTUS Gets U.S. History Wrong Using Flawed Toxic Originalism
Date:
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Livestream on YouTube
Thursday, October 12 at 3 - 4pm PT
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBrennanCenter
The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has appealed to history to justify its recent opinions that have eviscerated reproductive freedom, gun control, and affirmative action. With its hard originalist turn, the Court has signaled that more such opinions are in store, making the past a battleground for the future of the Constitution.
But should history be the sole source of rights? And what if the history that the Court has relied on is flat-out wrong?
The Court has placed the work of professional historians in the middle of a critical national conversation. And historians have a lot to say.
Join Brennan Center for Justice as leading historians dissect how history has been used and abused in consequential recent cases and expose the flawed thinking at the core of toxic originalism.
Our guests will include legal scholars Laura Edwards, Kate Masur, and Karen Tani. Moderator Adam Serwer will lead the panel as it sets the historical record straight, sketches out alternative views for how history can help us better understand the Constitution, and highlights issues to watch when the Court reconvenes this fall.
PANEL:
Laura Edwards, Class of 1921 Bicentennial Professor in the History of American Law and Liberty, Princeton University
Kate Masur, Board of Visitors Professor, Northwestern University
Karen Tani, Seaman Family University Professor, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Moderator: Adam Serwer, Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Produced in partnership with the Society for Historians of the Early American Republic
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBrennanCenter
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-supreme-fac...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 6:27PM
