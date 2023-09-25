top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Gender Roles Are Not A Thing Of The Past

by Georgia Van Amsterdam (georgiaqv [at] yahoo.com)
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 4:09PM
The investigative sociology report conducted by Sonoma State University’s Senior Seminar student Georgia Van Amsterdam examines how misogynistic practices skew the way gender roles are depicted and how that affects the women in our society. Through conducting multiple interviews with participants between the ages of 18-40, and have contributed and or dealt with misogyny in their past, misogynistic ideologies are skewing the roles society believes women must play in order to be seen as desirable for their gender. These roles put women into a social chokehold when it comes to decision making, how they dress, how they behave, what they are legally allowed to do with their own bodies, as well as minimizing women’s sense of comfort. Some implications for further research could extend further into the other forms of psychological disorders opposed to anxiety and depression, as well as gathering both quantitative and qualitative data on respondents over the ages of forty.
soc_498_-_final_study.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (184.6KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code