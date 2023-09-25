Gender Roles Are Not A Thing Of The Past georgiaqv [at] yahoo.com) by Georgia Van Amsterdam

The investigative sociology report conducted by Sonoma State University’s Senior Seminar student Georgia Van Amsterdam examines how misogynistic practices skew the way gender roles are depicted and how that affects the women in our society. Through conducting multiple interviews with participants between the ages of 18-40, and have contributed and or dealt with misogyny in their past, misogynistic ideologies are skewing the roles society believes women must play in order to be seen as desirable for their gender. These roles put women into a social chokehold when it comes to decision making, how they dress, how they behave, what they are legally allowed to do with their own bodies, as well as minimizing women’s sense of comfort. Some implications for further research could extend further into the other forms of psychological disorders opposed to anxiety and depression, as well as gathering both quantitative and qualitative data on respondents over the ages of forty.