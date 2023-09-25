top
U.S. Government & Elections

Upcoming SCOTUS Term: How to Rise & Resist the Far Right’s Attacks & Extreme Docket Agenda

pfaw.png
Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
People For the American Way
Location Details:
Zoom webinar
Join the People For the American Way team of experts next for a discussion on the upcoming Supreme Court term.

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of another Supreme Court term and yet again, more of the Far Right’s extreme agenda is on the docket.

Gun safety, disability rights, racial gerrymandering, our ability to adopt important health and safety regulations, and more are ALL up for consideration before the Supreme Court.

We could be facing another Supreme Court term that continues to chip away at our rights, so what can we do to resist the Far Right’s attacks?

During the briefing we’ll release our new Supreme Court term preview report and People For’s team of experts will discuss the cases, the importance of continuing to pressure President Biden and the Senate to confirm judges at all levels, and how members can engage in opportunities to advocate for a fairer and more equitable federal judiciary.

Tuesday, September 26 at 4:00 PM PT (7:00 PM ET)

Zoom register: https://peoplefor.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MODw0w8PQnaUsu2rlr8TZw#/registration
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 3:48PM
