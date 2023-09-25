History Calls on Us: JVP’s Five-Year Strategy to Challenge U.S. Support for Israeli ApartheidOrganization: Jewish Voices for PeaceDate & Time: Wednesday, September 27 @ 5 - 6:30 PTJews in the U.S have a critical role to play in ending U.S. support for Israeli oppression of Palestinians. And history calls on all of us, Jews and non-Jews, people from all walks of life, to show up for Palestinian liberation.After a year of seeking out input from thousands of people — Palestinian leaders, JVP members and movement partners — we know how we can most effectively contribute to Palestinian freedom. And we’ve designed a plan. But it will only be possible if every one of us shows up.Join us as we dive into our plan to challenge Israeli apartheid in the next five years — and where you fit in.This event is free, but contributions from those who can afford to do so allow us to continue offering programs like this one.SPEAKERS:Co-emceed by JVP Member Leaders Morgan Bassichis and Una Aya OsatoDr. Angela Y. Davisfeminist political activist, philosopher, academic, and author; she is a professor at the University of California Santa CruzNaomi Kleinauthor, social activist, and filmmaker; she is a professor at the University of British ColumbiaOmar Barghoutifounding committee member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.Aurora Levins Moralesfeminist & social justice movements activist; her contributions have been critical to third wave feminism and its evolution, Puerto Rican and Latinx feminism, disability justice,radical Judaism, climate change activism, and grassroots organizing.