Palestine U.S.

Join in Challenging U.S. Support for Israeli Apartheid w/ JVP

history_calls_on_us_jvp___s_five-year_strategy_to_challenge_u.s._support_for_israeli_apartheid____jewish_voice_for_peace.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Jewish Voice for Peace
Location Details:
Webinar: https://www.mobilize.us/jewishvoiceforpeace/event/577219/
History Calls on Us: JVP’s Five-Year Strategy to Challenge U.S. Support for Israeli Apartheid

Organization: Jewish Voices for Peace

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 27 @ 5 - 6:30 PT

Jews in the U.S have a critical role to play in ending U.S. support for Israeli oppression of Palestinians. And history calls on all of us, Jews and non-Jews, people from all walks of life, to show up for Palestinian liberation.

After a year of seeking out input from thousands of people — Palestinian leaders, JVP members and movement partners — we know how we can most effectively contribute to Palestinian freedom. And we’ve designed a plan. But it will only be possible if every one of us shows up.

Join us as we dive into our plan to challenge Israeli apartheid in the next five years — and where you fit in.

This event is free, but contributions from those who can afford to do so allow us to continue offering programs like this one.

SPEAKERS:

Co-emceed by JVP Member Leaders Morgan Bassichis and Una Aya Osato

Dr. Angela Y. Davis
feminist political activist, philosopher, academic, and author; she is a professor at the University of California Santa Cruz

Naomi Klein
author, social activist, and filmmaker; she is a professor at the University of British Columbia

Omar Barghouti
founding committee member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Aurora Levins Morales
feminist & social justice movements activist; her contributions have been critical to third wave feminism and its evolution, Puerto Rican and Latinx feminism, disability justice,
radical Judaism, climate change activism, and grassroots organizing.

https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/jewishvoiceforpeac...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:23PM
by Jewish Voice for Peace
Mon, Sep 25, 2023 12:23PM
