From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Watsonville Filipino American History Month Festival
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Watsonville is in the Heart
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza
358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076
358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076
Join us on Saturday, October 7th from 12:00-5:00 PM at Watsonville City Plaza for the second annual Watsonville Filipino American History Month Festival!
This event will feature local vendors, food, and musical performances and will be a space to celebrate and honor the history and contributions of the Filipino Community in Watsonville.
Bring your family, friends, and neighbors.
This event will feature local vendors, food, and musical performances and will be a space to celebrate and honor the history and contributions of the Filipino Community in Watsonville.
Bring your family, friends, and neighbors.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6155769940...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 24, 2023 9:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network