Watsonville Filipino American History Month Festival

Date:

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Watsonville is in the Heart

Location Details:

Watsonville City Plaza

358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076

Join us on Saturday, October 7th from 12:00-5:00 PM at Watsonville City Plaza for the second annual Watsonville Filipino American History Month Festival!



This event will feature local vendors, food, and musical performances and will be a space to celebrate and honor the history and contributions of the Filipino Community in Watsonville.



Bring your family, friends, and neighbors.