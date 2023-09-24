top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/5/2023
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Media Activism & Independent Media Womyn

Deep Care: Book Talk w/ A. Hume - Radical Abortion Activists Who Provided Care in Oakland

abortion_keep_legal.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
Location Details:
Online event
DATE & TIME: Tuesday, December 5 · 6pm PT

NEW BOOK: "Deep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics Open" (AK Press, Nov 2023)

AUTHOR: Angela Hume

Join a book talk with author Angela Hume on the story of the radical feminists who worked outside the law to defend abortion.

Deep Care follows generations of activists and health workers who orbited the Women’s Choice Clinic in Oakland from the early 1970s until 2010, as they worked underground and above ground, in small cells and broad coalitions and across political movements with grit, conviction, and allegiances of great trust to do what they believed needed to be done—despite the law, when required.

Grounded in interviews with activists sharing details of their work for the first time, Angela Hume reveals this critical, under-recognized story of the radical edge of the abortion movement.
These lessons are more pertinent than ever following the Supreme Court’s
2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision and the devastation to abortion access nationwide.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/angela-hume-t...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 24, 2023 5:58PM
§
by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
Sun, Sep 24, 2023 5:58PM
sm_city_lights_bookstore.jpg
original image (1253x626)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/angela-hume-t...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code