Deep Care: Book Talk w/ A. Hume - Radical Abortion Activists Who Provided Care in Oakland
Date:
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
Location Details:
Online event
DATE & TIME: Tuesday, December 5 · 6pm PT
NEW BOOK: "Deep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics Open" (AK Press, Nov 2023)
AUTHOR: Angela Hume
Join a book talk with author Angela Hume on the story of the radical feminists who worked outside the law to defend abortion.
Deep Care follows generations of activists and health workers who orbited the Women’s Choice Clinic in Oakland from the early 1970s until 2010, as they worked underground and above ground, in small cells and broad coalitions and across political movements with grit, conviction, and allegiances of great trust to do what they believed needed to be done—despite the law, when required.
Grounded in interviews with activists sharing details of their work for the first time, Angela Hume reveals this critical, under-recognized story of the radical edge of the abortion movement.
These lessons are more pertinent than ever following the Supreme Court’s
2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision and the devastation to abortion access nationwide.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 24, 2023
