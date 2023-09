Reading Circle:The Planetary Crisis and the Crucial Role of a Revolutionary PartyThere have been profound shifts occurring in the world. Discuss how the massive labor upsurges, battles for bodily autonomy, and the growing climate change movement are impacting people. Learn about the role of revolutionary socialist feminists in shaping what comes next.Tuesday, Sept. 26 @ 6:30pm(Session 4 - last one)Donation $3-6 per sessionSession 4 on September 26 will involve discussion of Parts VII, VIII and IX of the reading.Join at any session!Reading: https://bit.ly/PlanetaryCrisisReading