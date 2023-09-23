top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Protests Planned in Advance of Ron DeSantis Visit to Salinas

by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be visiting Salinas on September 28 to attend a high-price fundraiser hosted by Salinas ag-industry leaders at an undisclosed location. In response, community members have planned protests to occur on September 24 at 3pm and September 27 at 5pm. Both protests will start at the Salinas Amtrak Station off Market St. (11 Station Pl.). Community members will then make their way down Main St. and stop in front of Taylor Farms. The protests will end at Foods Co. (1030 East Alisal St.) with a rally.
sm_ron_desantis_protest_salinas.jpg
original image (1169x1128)
A flyer for the DeSantis fundraiser describes the event as a "roundtable brunch." The cost to attend the brunch is listed as $3,300 per person or $5,000 per couple.

The following ag-industry leaders are listed as the "Host Committee" on the DeSantis flyer: Linda and Bruce Taylor of Taylor Farms; Sandy and John D’Arrigo of D’Arrigo Bros.; Shelly and Steve Barnard of Mission Produce; Susan and David Gill of Rio Farms; Steve Church of Church Brothers; and Pam and Bardin Bengard of Bengard Ranch.

Community leaders were fast to condemn the event.

Corina De La Torre, of the Salinas Coalition wrote in Monterey County Weekly that DeSantis' "bigoted views directly challenge our Salinas values that center immigrants."

"Community resistance to Ron DeSantis’ brunch invitation is not simply about political opposition," De La Torre wrote. "it’s about ensuring our business leaders and elected officials are prioritizing and representing our community voices and values. As the Salinas Coalition, we will continue to voice our concerns, ask tough questions, and work toward a more inclusive and equitable future."

The group Reinvest Salinas wrote on social media:

"We stand in solidarity with our larger immigrant and LGBT community in Salinas and are against Ron DeSantis attempts to undermine the values of inclusivity, equality, and social progress. We demand local leadership that prioritizes the needs and well-being of all residents, rather than catering to right wing extremism. Together, we will create a more just and equitable future, free from the destructive influence of Ron DeSantis and his agenda."

Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew wrote on social media:

"It's disheartening to observe the reception of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by Salinas leaders."

"In Monterey County we have unequivocally expressed our support for Reproductive Rights, our embrace of immigrants and Dreamers, and our dedication to safeguarding the rights of our LGBTQIA+ community,"

"Upholding the principles of democracy necessitates our vocal opposition to DeSantis's values and actions that threaten the health and safety of our fellow residents."

Salinas City Councilmember Anthony Rocha wrote on social media:

"It’s shameful and insulting that Salinas Valley Agriculture Executives are spending thousands to promote DeSantis’ campaign and bringing his hateful rhetoric to Salinas. Instead of spending so much money to advance such a divisive agenda, they should pay our Farmworkers a living wage."

Rocha will also be joining fellow Salinas City Councilmember Andrew Sandoval to introduce a resolution at Tuesday’s city council meeting to denounce the DeSantis fundraiser.
by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
sm_ron_desantis_protest_salinas_2.jpg
original image (1170x1171)
§Republican Flyer for Ron DeSantis Fundraiser
by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
sm_ron_desantis_republican_fundraiser_salinas.jpg
original image (1480x1318)
§Proposed Salinas City Council Resolution Denouncing DeSantis Visit
by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
sm_ron_desantis_resolution_salinas_city_council_1.jpg
original image (828x924)
The resolution will be introduced at Tuesday's Salinas City Council meeting by Councilmembers Anthony Rocha and Andrew Sandoval.
§DeSantis Resolution, Pt. 2
by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
sm_ron_desantis_resolution_salinas_city_council_2.jpg
original image (828x920)
§DeSantis Resolution, Pt. 3
by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
sm_ron_desantis_resolution_salinas_city_council_3.jpg
original image (828x1654)
§Community Members are Urging a Boycott of the Ag Businesses that are Supporting DeSantis
by NO DeSantis Salinas!
Sat, Sep 23, 2023 8:25AM
sm_boycott_salinas_taylor_farms_church_brothers_mission_bengard_rio_gills_onions_alliant_darrigo_andy_boy.jpg
original image (1080x1077)
