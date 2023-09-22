Empowering People of Color Open Mic

Date:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

La Peña Cultural Center

Location Details:

La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705)

The Fall Season of our Empowering People of Color Open Mic starts in October and you WON'T want to miss it!



This program was created to uplift the experiences and talents of BIPOC, Women, LGBTQAI+ folks, Immigrants / Migrants, and all other voices that have been historically erased, marginalized, and under/misrepresented. With more than 60 local artists having performed on our stage since the launching of the series in December of 2022, our EPOC Open Mic is going strong and is ready to offer more and more artists the opportunity to develop their art in a welcoming & supporting environment and take their careers to the next level. We want to hear you, support you, and transform the world with you!



Get your sliding scale tickets now! $5-$25 sliding scale. This event is made possible 100% by your contributions. Please consider donating what you can to ensure that this event can continue. Thank you!



Sign up to volunteer! Each shift includes free food and beverages. (visit Lapena.org to sign up)

Sign up to perform! IMPORTANT: Sign ups are IN ADVANCE and ONLINE ONLY (no drop-ins available that night). This is a curated event with a selection process, which means that not all sign-ups will be selected. We will prioritize folks who are aligned with the mission of this open mic. Deadline: Sunday, October 1, 2023 by midnight. Performers will receive a confirmation email by end of day on Monday, October 2, 2023.



Doors open at 7:30pm. We recommend arriving early to get some food and drinks from Los Cilantros!

Featured Artists will be announced soon!





Event presented by La Peña Cultural Center in special collaboration with Beats, Rhymes and Life. Thank you to the Womxn of Color Initiative at UC Berkeley for inspiring us to create this program.