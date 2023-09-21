top
California Environment & Forest Defense

CA Coastal Cleanup Day 2023

sm_coast_cleanup.jpg
original image (3545x1182)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CA Coastal Commission
Email:
Location Details:
Throughout the SF Bay Area and CA.

Join an event near you: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/ccd.html#map
Come join in the 39th California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state's largest annual volunteer event!

This is the largest one-day volunteer event in the country, taking place throughout the entire state of California on the third Saturday in September. It's a chance for everyone in our state, no matter where they live, to help clean up trash from our environment before the rains come and wash it out to the coast and ocean.

Coastal Cleanup Day has successfully diverted millions of pounds of plastic debris from the ocean, but at the end of the day, this event is about much more than picking up trash. Over the years, the event has created a long-term dataset that describes the prevalence of different types of debris on our beaches and shorelines, which is used by policy makers to shape and monitor the success of plastic pollution prevention efforts.

Moreover, it's a chance for Californians to join people around the world in expressing respect for our oceans and waterways, as well as an opportunity for the community to send a statement and demonstrate its desire for clean water and healthy marine life.

Finally, it's a moment to share with one's neighbors, family, and friends, coming together to accomplish something vital and worthy on behalf of the places we treasure.

California Coastal Cleanup Day is organized by the California Coastal Commission in partnership with many NGOs and local government partners around the state. It is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy, which is the largest volunteer event on the planet!

Participating is easy! Please check the event map for the cleanup site you want to join. All the information you need is located within each pin on the map: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/ccd.html#map
For more information: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/cc...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 9:07PM
