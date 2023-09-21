top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

CalCare Statewide Day of Action Teach-in (South Bay)

sm_calcare.jpg
original image (870x492)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
National Nurses United
Location Details:
Congregational Church of Sunnyvale
1112 S Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Weather permitting, we will be gathering outside in the courtyard area to the south of the sanctuary, in the corridor between the east and west parking lots.
Health Care for All Californians

Join us at this event near you for the CalCare Statewide Day of Action on Saturday,
September 23rd at 2:00 p.m. to take action on securing health care for all Californians.

This teach-in event will be an important opportunity for CalCare supporters to take action and meet one another as we prepare to pass CalCare in the 2024 legislative session. You’ll hear from guest speakers, spend time in community with fellow supporters, and hear more about the plan to advance CalCare next year and learn how you can take part. September 23rd marks 100 days to January, and we need to prepare now!

Join us in the fight for health care justice. No prior experience necessary to join; all are welcome.

Cosponsored by Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
For more information: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/ca-teac...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 5:08PM
§
by National Nurses United
Thu, Sep 21, 2023 5:08PM
national_nurses_united.png
https://act.medicare4all.org/event/ca-teac...
