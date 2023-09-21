CalCare Statewide Day of Action Teach-in (South Bay)

Date:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

National Nurses United

Location Details:

Congregational Church of Sunnyvale

1112 S Bernardo Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94087



Weather permitting, we will be gathering outside in the courtyard area to the south of the sanctuary, in the corridor between the east and west parking lots.

Health Care for All Californians



Join us at this event near you for the CalCare Statewide Day of Action on Saturday,

September 23rd at 2:00 p.m. to take action on securing health care for all Californians.



This teach-in event will be an important opportunity for CalCare supporters to take action and meet one another as we prepare to pass CalCare in the 2024 legislative session. You’ll hear from guest speakers, spend time in community with fellow supporters, and hear more about the plan to advance CalCare next year and learn how you can take part. September 23rd marks 100 days to January, and we need to prepare now!



Join us in the fight for health care justice. No prior experience necessary to join; all are welcome.



Cosponsored by Peninsula Peace and Justice Center