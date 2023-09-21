El Salvador Anti-mining and Human Rights Struggle Report

Vidalina Morales is an international advocate for human and environmental rights who currently serves as president of ADES, the Association of Economic and Social Development, based in Cabañas in northern El Salvador. She was a key leader in a 14-year campaign that made El Salvador the first nation on earth to ban metals mining to save its rivers. In addition to its work to end mining, ADES has been central to the spread of organic agriculture in El Salvador, a leader in the struggle against water privatization, and at the cutting edge of community organizing to counter violence and advance women's rights.



Vidalina has been at the forefront of the campaign to drop fraudulent charges against five prominent "water defenders," including ADES Director Antonio Pacheco, who were arrested by the Bukele government in January 2023. Thanks to the constant organizing of the community and international solidarity allies, the water defenders were transferred to house arrest in September after eight months of unjust detention. She is an inspiring and powerful speaker with extensive experience building international solidarity in a global struggle to protect people and the planet from corporate greed.



