top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/8/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

El Salvador Anti-mining and Human Rights Struggle Report

sm_santa_cruz_-_spanish.jpg
original image (1739x2250)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
14 Pera Drive, Watsonville.
Vidalina Morales is an international advocate for human and environmental rights who currently serves as president of ADES, the Association of Economic and Social Development, based in Cabañas in northern El Salvador. She was a key leader in a 14-year campaign that made El Salvador the first nation on earth to ban metals mining to save its rivers. In addition to its work to end mining, ADES has been central to the spread of organic agriculture in El Salvador, a leader in the struggle against water privatization, and at the cutting edge of community organizing to counter violence and advance women's rights.

Vidalina has been at the forefront of the campaign to drop fraudulent charges against five prominent "water defenders," including ADES Director Antonio Pacheco, who were arrested by the Bukele government in January 2023. Thanks to the constant organizing of the community and international solidarity allies, the water defenders were transferred to house arrest in September after eight months of unjust detention. She is an inspiring and powerful speaker with extensive experience building international solidarity in a global struggle to protect people and the planet from corporate greed.

English traslation provided. Sponsored by CISPES and SHARE Foundation.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 2:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code