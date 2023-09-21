From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
El Salvador Anti-mining and Human Rights Struggle Report
Date:
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
14 Pera Drive, Watsonville.
Vidalina Morales is an international advocate for human and environmental rights who currently serves as president of ADES, the Association of Economic and Social Development, based in Cabañas in northern El Salvador. She was a key leader in a 14-year campaign that made El Salvador the first nation on earth to ban metals mining to save its rivers. In addition to its work to end mining, ADES has been central to the spread of organic agriculture in El Salvador, a leader in the struggle against water privatization, and at the cutting edge of community organizing to counter violence and advance women's rights.
Vidalina has been at the forefront of the campaign to drop fraudulent charges against five prominent "water defenders," including ADES Director Antonio Pacheco, who were arrested by the Bukele government in January 2023. Thanks to the constant organizing of the community and international solidarity allies, the water defenders were transferred to house arrest in September after eight months of unjust detention. She is an inspiring and powerful speaker with extensive experience building international solidarity in a global struggle to protect people and the planet from corporate greed.
English traslation provided. Sponsored by CISPES and SHARE Foundation.
Vidalina has been at the forefront of the campaign to drop fraudulent charges against five prominent "water defenders," including ADES Director Antonio Pacheco, who were arrested by the Bukele government in January 2023. Thanks to the constant organizing of the community and international solidarity allies, the water defenders were transferred to house arrest in September after eight months of unjust detention. She is an inspiring and powerful speaker with extensive experience building international solidarity in a global struggle to protect people and the planet from corporate greed.
English traslation provided. Sponsored by CISPES and SHARE Foundation.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 2:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network