Challenging Antisemitism from a Framework of Collective Liberation
Date:
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
PARCEO & Haymarket Books
Location Details:
Online panel discussion
Please join PARCEO and Haymarket Books on Wednesday, September 27th at 4 PM PT for the launch of our “Curriculum on Antisemitism from a Framework of Collective Liberation” grounded in a deep commitment to challenging antisemitism and all forms of injustice. The curriculum focuses on the importance of combatting antisemitism as part of our broader struggles for justice.
This new curriculum was created by PARCEO, together with educators, scholars, and activists. The need for educational resources on antisemitism within a pedagogic framework of collective liberation is particularly important for this moment–as rising white nationalist violence targets many of our communities, including Jews, Muslims, Black people, immigrant communities, trans and queer people, among others, and as false charges of antisemitism are directed at seekers of Palestinian justice.
Date & time: Wednesday, September 27 · 4 - 5pm PDT
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challenging-antisemitism-from-a-framework-of-collective-liberation-tickets-721444388587
AGENDA
Welcome by Nina Mehta
Opening/Moderated by Robin DG Kelley
Remarks from Jamil Dakwar, Nyle Fort, Abby Saul, Lesley Williams
Closing by Mark Tseng-Putterman
***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and live captioning will be provided.***
SPEAKERS
Robin DG Kelley, activist, scholar, writer; Distinguished Professor and Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. History at UCLA
Lesley Williams, activist and educator against racism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinianism.
Jamil Dakwar, human rights lawyer and chair of Adalah Justice Project’s advisory board
Abby Saul, early childhood educator and social media specialist
Nyle Fort, minister, social justice organizer, scholar; Assistant Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies, Columbia University
Nina Mehta, community educator and co-director, PARCEO, an education, resource, and research center
Mark Tseng-Putterman, a historian of Asian American community politics, Cold War imperialism, and social movements.
ABOUT PARCEO
Created in 2011, PARCEO is a resource and education center that partners with community groups and institutions seeking to deepen their organizing and educational work; develop new initiatives; form principled, meaningful collaborations; and strengthen their internal processes and commitments. Partnering organizations focus on a range of inter-connected issues, including educational justice; racial justice; workers’ rights; gender justice; challenging Islamophobia; immigrant rights; health and food justice, and more. PARCEO is rooted in a PAR framework, which builds upon a community’s knowledge, wisdom, and expertise toward sustained community strength and meaningful social change.
https://parceo.org/about/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challenging-a...
