top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/27/2023
U.S. Racial Justice

Challenging Antisemitism from a Framework of Collective Liberation

sm_challenging_antisemitism_from_a_framework_of_collective_liberation.jpg
original image (1253x626)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
PARCEO & Haymarket Books
Location Details:
Online panel discussion
Please join PARCEO and Haymarket Books on Wednesday, September 27th at 4 PM PT for the launch of our “Curriculum on Antisemitism from a Framework of Collective Liberation” grounded in a deep commitment to challenging antisemitism and all forms of injustice. The curriculum focuses on the importance of combatting antisemitism as part of our broader struggles for justice.

This new curriculum was created by PARCEO, together with educators, scholars, and activists. The need for educational resources on antisemitism within a pedagogic framework of collective liberation is particularly important for this moment–as rising white nationalist violence targets many of our communities, including Jews, Muslims, Black people, immigrant communities, trans and queer people, among others, and as false charges of antisemitism are directed at seekers of Palestinian justice.

Date & time: Wednesday, September 27 · 4 - 5pm PDT

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challenging-antisemitism-from-a-framework-of-collective-liberation-tickets-721444388587

AGENDA

Welcome by Nina Mehta

Opening/Moderated by Robin DG Kelley

Remarks from Jamil Dakwar, Nyle Fort, Abby Saul, Lesley Williams

Closing by Mark Tseng-Putterman

***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and live captioning will be provided.***

SPEAKERS

Robin DG Kelley, activist, scholar, writer; Distinguished Professor and Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair in U.S. History at UCLA

Lesley Williams, activist and educator against racism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinianism.

Jamil Dakwar, human rights lawyer and chair of Adalah Justice Project’s advisory board

Abby Saul, early childhood educator and social media specialist

Nyle Fort, minister, social justice organizer, scholar; Assistant Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies, Columbia University

Nina Mehta, community educator and co-director, PARCEO, an education, resource, and research center

Mark Tseng-Putterman, a historian of Asian American community politics, Cold War imperialism, and social movements.

ABOUT PARCEO

Created in 2011, PARCEO is a resource and education center that partners​ with community groups and institutions seeking to deepen their organizing and educational work;​ develop new initiatives; form principled, meaningful collaborations; and strengthen their internal processes and commitments. Partnering organizations ​focus on a range of inter-connected issues, including educational justice; racial justice; workers’ rights; gender justice; challenging Islamophobia; immigrant rights; health and food justice, and more. PARCEO is rooted in a PAR framework, which builds upon a community’s knowledge, wisdom, and expertise toward sustained community strength and meaningful social change.

https://parceo.org/about/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challenging-a...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 1:50PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code