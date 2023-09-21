top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/5/2023
U.S. Media Activism & Independent Media

Banned Books Week: Your Voice Matters, Especially as Censorship Increases

sm_banned_books_week.jpg
original image (1253x391)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Banned Books Week Coalition website
Location Details:
Join via Zoom
Oct 5, 2023 @ 6:00 PM Pacific Time

Zoom: https://multco-us.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pAb5TLrYRm68KFGF5aHpUw#/registration

As censorship continues to grow and evolve across the United States, what should we, the people, know? What can we do to ensure that our public resources, including libraries, remain places of intellectual freedom?

We'll talk about perceptions of the public library, book bans, and the movement to push back. Join noted experts Kelly Jensen from Book Riot and John Chrastka from EveryLibrary to hear stories from across the country of libraries defending the First Amendment and the rights of everyone to have their voices heard.

SPEAKERS:

Kelly Jensen is an editor at Book Riot (bookriot.com), and covers all things young adult literature. She has written about censorship for nearly ten years and earned a commendation from the American Association of School Librarians for her coverage of the topic. She is an author of award-winning anthologies for young adults and has worked as a public librarian for children, teens, and adults. Website: https://kellybjensen.com/

John Chrastka is the founder of EveryLibrary (https://www.everylibrary.org/), a group that builds voter support for public, college and school libraries. He has served on library boards and in many other advocacy roles. He’s a former president of the Reaching Across Illinois Libraries System (RAILS) multi-type library system. He was named a 2014 Mover & Shaker by Library Journal.

BANNED BOOKS WEEK COALITION

https://bannedbooksweek.org

The Banned Books Week Coalition is an international alliance of diverse organizations joined by a commitment to increase awareness of the annual celebration of the freedom to read. The Coalition seeks to engage various communities and inspire participation in Banned Books Week through education, advocacy, and the creation of programming about the problem of book censorship.

https://bannedbooksweek.org/
For more information: https://bannedbooksweek.org/event/why-your...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 1:33PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code