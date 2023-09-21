From the Open-Publishing Calendar
City Lights 70th Anniversary: A Historic Talk
Saturday, October 14, 2023
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Teach-In
City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
Kerouac Alley
City Lights Bookstore
261 Columbus Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94133
70th ANNIVERSARY of CITY LIGHTS: A City Lights Historic Talk
Join City Lights in celebrating our 70th anniversary by learning more about our history! This event will take place live and in person in Kerouac Alley (next to the bookstore, between our shop and Vesuvio Cafe).
Saturday, October 14, 2023, 1:00 pm PST
Price: Free
City Lights celebrates its 70th Year!
Have you ever wondered about the origins of City Lights? Did you know there were two court cases in addition to the famous HOWL trial? Ever wonder how Lawrence Ferlinghetti became a pacifist, and how that was reflected at City Lights?
Learn about these historical events and other intriguing areas of interest. Our longtime Events Coordinator, Peter Maravelis, will present a series of entertaining and informational talks, live and in person in Kerouac Alley (next to the bookstore, between our shop and Vesuvio Cafe).
If you have ever wanted to know more about what makes City Lights what it is, this is your chance!
For more information: https://citylights.com/events/city-lights-...
