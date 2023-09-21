City Lights 70th Anniversary: A Historic Talk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Teach-In

City Lights Booksellers & Publishers

Kerouac Alley

City Lights Bookstore

261 Columbus Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94133

70th ANNIVERSARY of CITY LIGHTS: A City Lights Historic Talk



Join City Lights in celebrating our 70th anniversary by learning more about our history! This event will take place live and in person in Kerouac Alley (next to the bookstore, between our shop and Vesuvio Cafe).



Price: Free





City Lights celebrates its 70th Year!



Have you ever wondered about the origins of City Lights? Did you know there were two court cases in addition to the famous HOWL trial? Ever wonder how Lawrence Ferlinghetti became a pacifist, and how that was reflected at City Lights?



Learn about these historical events and other intriguing areas of interest. Our longtime Events Coordinator, Peter Maravelis, will present a series of entertaining and informational talks, live and in person in Kerouac Alley (next to the bookstore, between our shop and Vesuvio Cafe).



If you have ever wanted to know more about what makes City Lights what it is, this is your chance!

