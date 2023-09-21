The next statewide election is on March 5, 2024, and it's an important one! San Franciscans will vote in the presidential primary, as well as for several other federal, state, and local candidates and ballot measures. You can help educate and engage voters by volunteering with the League of Women Voters of San Francisco.

Come to one of our online election kickoff meetings to learn about the different opportunities for volunteering with LWVSF. These includes door-to-door voter registration, youth outreach, candidate forums, ballot recommendations, the Pros & Cons Guide, and more.

RSVP today! Choose one of these three meeting times. The information at each online meeting is the same.

Wednesday, October 18, 6:00–6:45pm PT

Saturday, October 21, 12:00–12:45pm PT

Friday, October 27, 12:00–12:45pm PT

You don’t need to be a LWVSF member to volunteer. And, since LWVSF is nonpartisan, that means we don't support or oppose candidates or political parties.

Questions? Email us.

About us

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that defends democracy. We provide education to encourage people to vote in elections and participate in government. We also engage in advocacy to influence public policy that benefits the community. People of all genders are welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.