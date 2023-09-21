From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Watsonville's Annual Indigenous People's Celebration
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Lutheran Community Church
Location Details:
Lutheran Community Church
95 Alta Vista Ave, Watsonville
95 Alta Vista Ave, Watsonville
Watsonville's Annual Indigenous People's Celebration
Hosted by Central Coast Indigenous Tribes & the Romandia Family
Free Admission, Everyone Welcome!
Speakers, Dancers, Drummers, Please Join Us!
Indigenous Arts & Crafts Vendors
Jewelry ~ Original Art ~ T-Shirts ~ Plants ~ Art Prints ~ Beadwork
This is a family oriented gathering, please no drugs or alcohol allowed
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 7:54AM
