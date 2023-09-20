top
East Bay Racial Justice

Understanding Islamophobia in the Global Context w/ OBI

sm_obi_panel_9-22-23.jpg
original image (800x607)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 22, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Online webinar
Discussion on understanding & challenging islamophobia to ultimately foster
a world of belonging.

Friday Sept. 22, 1:00-2:30pm PT

Please register at this link: https://secure.everyaction.com/VQeCUTDxQky1DX7-rZYQqA2

In the last two decades, we have seen increased Islamophobic attacks against Muslims in non-Muslim majority countries in nearly every corner of the globe. Such attacks appeared in discriminatory laws, administrative policy, judicial activities, and public actions of state officials and private citizens that single out Muslim persons.

In response to this phenomenon, we have developed these reading resource packs to understand the origin, motivations, and underlying power structures that generate and support global Islamophobia.

Join the authors of these reading packs as they engage in conversation on how to challenge discourses and actions that discriminate against Muslims and how to ultimately foster a world of belonging worldwide.

Panelists:

Elsadig Elsheikh, Director of GJP, O&B Institute

Dr. Farid Hafez, Co-founding editor of the European Islamophobia Report

Dr. Linda Hyökki, Independent Researcher

Dr. Rhonda Itaoui, Director of the Centre for Western Sydney at Western Sydney University, Australia

Basima Sisemore, Researcher, O&B Institute (Moderator)
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/VQeCUTDxQky...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 5:39PM
