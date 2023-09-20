From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Understanding Islamophobia in the Global Context w/ OBI
Date:
Friday, September 22, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Online webinar
Discussion on understanding & challenging islamophobia to ultimately foster
a world of belonging.
Friday Sept. 22, 1:00-2:30pm PT
Please register at this link: https://secure.everyaction.com/VQeCUTDxQky1DX7-rZYQqA2
In the last two decades, we have seen increased Islamophobic attacks against Muslims in non-Muslim majority countries in nearly every corner of the globe. Such attacks appeared in discriminatory laws, administrative policy, judicial activities, and public actions of state officials and private citizens that single out Muslim persons.
In response to this phenomenon, we have developed these reading resource packs to understand the origin, motivations, and underlying power structures that generate and support global Islamophobia.
Join the authors of these reading packs as they engage in conversation on how to challenge discourses and actions that discriminate against Muslims and how to ultimately foster a world of belonging worldwide.
Panelists:
Elsadig Elsheikh, Director of GJP, O&B Institute
Dr. Farid Hafez, Co-founding editor of the European Islamophobia Report
Dr. Linda Hyökki, Independent Researcher
Dr. Rhonda Itaoui, Director of the Centre for Western Sydney at Western Sydney University, Australia
Basima Sisemore, Researcher, O&B Institute (Moderator)
