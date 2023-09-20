top
U.S. Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons

Somebody’s Watching You - Government Spying in the Pacific Northwest

by Anonymous
Wed, Sep 20, 2023 2:26PM
Privacy today faces growing threats from a growing surveillance apparatus. Numerous government agencies intrude upon the private communications of innocent citizens, amass vast databases of who we call and when, and catalog “suspicious activities” based on the vaguest standards. This zine highlights government spying in the Pacific Northwest.
somebody_s_watching_you_-_government_spying_in_the_pacific_northwest__2023__1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.8MB)
Please download this PDF "Somebody’s Watching You - Government Spying in the Pacific Northwest". We encourage the copying, sharing, and distribution of this zine as widely as possible.
