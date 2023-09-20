Somebody’s Watching You - Government Spying in the Pacific Northwest by Anonymous

Privacy today faces growing threats from a growing surveillance apparatus. Numerous government agencies intrude upon the private communications of innocent citizens, amass vast databases of who we call and when, and catalog “suspicious activities” based on the vaguest standards. This zine highlights government spying in the Pacific Northwest.

Please download this PDF "Somebody’s Watching You - Government Spying in the Pacific Northwest". We encourage the copying, sharing, and distribution of this zine as widely as possible.

