INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY POWWOW & INDIAN MARKET31st Annual Celebration: 531 years of Resistance and Renewal, 1492-2023Date & time: Saturday, October 7, 10 am to 6 pmVenue: MLK Civic Center Park BerkeleyIn 1992 a small group of Native Americans and their staunch allies gathered to shed light on the error of Columbus day and to encourage adoption of that date as INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY. Come celebrate this annual holiday with us in honor of all of our ancestors, the people continuing the struggle today and future generations.Native American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture.Gourd Dance, Rounddance, Committee Specials and Intertribals.10 am: Exhibition Dance12 Noon: Land acknowledgement1 pm: Grand EntryFREE & wheelchair accessible.Information: (510) 595-5520 or http://www.ipdpowwow.org