From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
31st Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow in Berkeley
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous Peoples Day Committee
Phone:
(510) 595-5520
Location Details:
MLK Civic Center Park
2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
(MLK Way and Allston Way)
Berkeley 94704
FREE & Wheelchair Accessible
2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
(MLK Way and Allston Way)
Berkeley 94704
FREE & Wheelchair Accessible
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY POWWOW & INDIAN MARKET
31st Annual Celebration: 531 years of Resistance and Renewal, 1492-2023
Date & time: Saturday, October 7, 10 am to 6 pm
Venue: MLK Civic Center Park Berkeley
In 1992 a small group of Native Americans and their staunch allies gathered to shed light on the error of Columbus day and to encourage adoption of that date as INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY. Come celebrate this annual holiday with us in honor of all of our ancestors, the people continuing the struggle today and future generations.
Native American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture.Gourd Dance, Rounddance, Committee Specials and Intertribals.
10 am: Exhibition Dance
12 Noon: Land acknowledgement
1 pm: Grand Entry
FREE & wheelchair accessible.
Information: (510) 595-5520 or http://www.ipdpowwow.org
31st Annual Celebration: 531 years of Resistance and Renewal, 1492-2023
Date & time: Saturday, October 7, 10 am to 6 pm
Venue: MLK Civic Center Park Berkeley
In 1992 a small group of Native Americans and their staunch allies gathered to shed light on the error of Columbus day and to encourage adoption of that date as INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY. Come celebrate this annual holiday with us in honor of all of our ancestors, the people continuing the struggle today and future generations.
Native American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture.Gourd Dance, Rounddance, Committee Specials and Intertribals.
10 am: Exhibition Dance
12 Noon: Land acknowledgement
1 pm: Grand Entry
FREE & wheelchair accessible.
Information: (510) 595-5520 or http://www.ipdpowwow.org
For more information: http://ipdpowwow.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 12:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network