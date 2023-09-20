top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/7/2023
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

31st Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow in Berkeley

sm_berkeley_indigenous_peoples_day.jpg
original image (812x1060)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous Peoples Day Committee
Phone:
(510) 595-5520
Location Details:
MLK Civic Center Park
2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
(MLK Way and Allston Way)
Berkeley 94704


FREE & Wheelchair Accessible
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY POWWOW & INDIAN MARKET

31st Annual Celebration: 531 years of Resistance and Renewal, 1492-2023

Date & time: Saturday, October 7, 10 am to 6 pm

Venue: MLK Civic Center Park Berkeley

In 1992 a small group of Native Americans and their staunch allies gathered to shed light on the error of Columbus day and to encourage adoption of that date as INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY. Come celebrate this annual holiday with us in honor of all of our ancestors, the people continuing the struggle today and future generations.

Native American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture.Gourd Dance, Rounddance, Committee Specials and Intertribals.

10 am: Exhibition Dance

12 Noon: Land acknowledgement

1 pm: Grand Entry

FREE & wheelchair accessible.

Information: (510) 595-5520 or http://www.ipdpowwow.org
For more information: http://ipdpowwow.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 12:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code