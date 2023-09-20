From the Open-Publishing Calendar
20th Annual Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar
Saturday, November 18, 2023
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Other
Middle East Children's Alliance
5105480542
1101 8th St, Ste 100, Berkeley, CA 94710
Celebrate 20 years of supporting Palestinian artisans and keeping ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique holiday gifts that support Palestinian children and families.
Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.
Plus delicious Arabic food and coffee!
For more information: https://fb.me/e/35lTJwisF
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 11:03AM
