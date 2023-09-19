From the Open-Publishing Calendar
4th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens
Date:
Monday, October 09, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
International Indian Treaty Council
Location Details:
Yerba Buena Gardens - Esplanade
Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco
4th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens
Date: Monday, Oct 9 @ 12:00pm – 3:30pm
Venue: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets, San Francisco
Cost: FREE
More info: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2023/
Join us in celebration of San Francisco’s Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond.
Presented in partnership with the International Indian Treaty Council with generous support from the San Francisco Arts Commission.
The program at Yerba Buena Gardens follows the Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island.
Info on both events here: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-indian-treaty-council-annual-indigenous-peoples-day-events-2023/
For more information: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 7:19PM
