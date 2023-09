4th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena GardensDate: Monday, Oct 9 @ 12:00pm – 3:30pmVenue: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets, San FranciscoCost: FREEMore info: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2023/ Join us in celebration of San Francisco’s Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond.Presented in partnership with the International Indian Treaty Council with generous support from the San Francisco Arts Commission.The program at Yerba Buena Gardens follows the Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island.Info on both events here: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-indian-treaty-council-annual-indigenous-peoples-day-events-2023/