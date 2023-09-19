top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/9/2023
San Francisco Racial Justice

4th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens

sm_san_francisco___s_indigenous_peoples_day.jpg
original image (1546x690)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, October 09, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
International Indian Treaty Council
Location Details:
Yerba Buena Gardens - Esplanade
Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets
San Francisco
4th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens

Date: Monday, Oct 9 @ 12:00pm – 3:30pm

Venue: Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets, San Francisco

Cost: FREE

More info: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2023/

Join us in celebration of San Francisco’s Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond.

Presented in partnership with the International Indian Treaty Council with generous support from the San Francisco Arts Commission.

The program at Yerba Buena Gardens follows the Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island.

Info on both events here: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-indian-treaty-council-annual-indigenous-peoples-day-events-2023/
For more information: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 7:19PM
§
by International Indian Treaty Council
Tue, Sep 19, 2023 7:19PM
sm_iitc_alcatraz_2023_1.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
https://www.iitc.org/event/international-i...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code