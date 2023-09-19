From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Annual Alcatraz Sunrise Ceremony on Indigenous People’s Day 2023
Date:
Monday, October 09, 2023
Time:
3:15 AM - 8:15 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
International Indian Treaty Council
Location Details:
In-person: Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, then ferry to Alcatraz Island, San Francisco Bay
Radio: KPFA 94.1 FM or https://kpfa.org/
Simulcast: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil/
Yelamu, Ohlone Territory – San Francisco, CA
The Indigenous Peoples' Day Sunrise Gathering at Alcatraz Island on October 11th is organized by the International Indian Treaty Council in commemoration of the 1969-71 occupation of Alcatraz by the Indians of All Tribes.
The Annual Sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island also commemorates 531 years of Indigenous Resistance, Cultural Resiliency and Survival in the Americas and will include an Ohlone Welcome, Pomo and Aztec dancers, All Nations Drum, other Indigenous Cultural Presenters and Special Guests
Monday, October 9, 2023 w/ ceremony 5:15am to 8am
Yelamu, Ohlone Territory – San Francisco, CA
More info: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-indian-treaty-council-annual-indigenous-peoples-day-events-2023/
TICKETS
The Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing ticket booth opens at 3:15 AM and boats will depart Pier 33 at approximately 4:15 AM, 4:30 AM, and 5:00 AM. We encourage you to purchase and print tickets on the web. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 415-981-7625 (ROCK) or from the ticket booth at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing. General admission is $12.00 per person. Children under 5 years of age are free.
Please note there is absolutely no sale of merchandise of any kind allowed on Alcatraz Island, at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing, or on the sidewalk outside of Alcatraz Landing. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, only credit and debit card transactions are being accepted.
In-person ticket info here: https://www.cityexperiences.com/san-francisco/city-cruises/alcatraz/programs-and-events/annual-events/indigenous-peoples-sunrise-gathering/
KPFA BROADCAST or SIMULCAST
Or join the commemoration broadcast at KPFA or on the International Indian Treaty Council Facebook page.
Radio: KPFA 94.1 FM or https://kpfa.org/
Simulcast: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil/
ABOUT: Indians of All Tribes and the Occupation of Alcatraz (Nov. 20, 1969 – June 11, 1971)
The Native American occupation of this site began on November 20, 1969. Known as Indians of All Tribes, they rooted this action on the fact that the Treaty of Fort Laramie (1868), between the U.S. and the Lakota Peoples, outlined that all such retired, abandoned or otherwise unutilized federal land should be returned to the Native people who once occupied it.
Eighty-nine Native Americans led the occupation which, at its height, swelled to a total of
400 Natives and allies. During this time Bay Area supporters, including the Black Panthers, organized boats to deliver food and other essential supplies to the movement.
The occupation held out for 19 months, ending with a forcible intervention by the U.S. government. While the physical occupation ended it sparked and ignited a movement.
The choice of Alcatraz is rife with symbolism, mirroring many Indian reservations, a place with harsh living conditions, land unsuitable for sustainable living and lack of economic possibilities.
For more information on the occupation of Alcatraz, go to: https://www.culturalsurvival.org/news/commemorating-50th-anniversary-occupation-alcatraz
For more information: https://www.iitc.org/event/international-i...
