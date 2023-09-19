Article deadline for Slingshot issue #138

Date:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena

Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #138, to be published in November, 2023. Slingshot is a independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988.



Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.



You can also join article reading / collective editing October 21/22- email if you're interested.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates.