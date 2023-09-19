From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Article deadline for Slingshot issue #138
Date:
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #138, to be published in November, 2023. Slingshot is a independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988.
Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.
You can also join article reading / collective editing October 21/22- email if you're interested.
Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates.
Email submissions to slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your material as a .doc attachment please.
You can also join article reading / collective editing October 21/22- email if you're interested.
Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, labor, identity, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 6 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not news updates.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 3:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network