56th Annual CA Native American Day at State Capitol

Friday, September 22, 2023

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Other

California Tribal Chairperson Association

CA State Capitol - West Steps

10th St. between N St. and L St.

Sacramento, CA 95814



Event is open to the public.

THEME 2023: Protecting Our People Through Sovereignty - Past, Present, and Future



Come join the 56th Annual California Native American Day at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.



We will be celebrating the culture and contributions of the first stewards of the land now called California. This time honored event brings together California Tribes, organizations,

universities, and state agencies to honor and commemorate the valuable contributions

made by California Native Americans throughout history and today.



Attendance of public welcome.



