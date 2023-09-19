From the Open-Publishing Calendar
56th Annual CA Native American Day at State Capitol
Friday, September 22, 2023
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Other
California Tribal Chairperson Association
CA State Capitol - West Steps
10th St. between N St. and L St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
Event is open to the public.
THEME 2023: Protecting Our People Through Sovereignty - Past, Present, and Future
Come join the 56th Annual California Native American Day at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.
We will be celebrating the culture and contributions of the first stewards of the land now called California. This time honored event brings together California Tribes, organizations,
universities, and state agencies to honor and commemorate the valuable contributions
made by California Native Americans throughout history and today.
Attendance of public welcome.
Friday, September 22 @ 10 AM - 2 PM
California State Capitol - West Steps
For more information: https://californianativeamericanday.com/
