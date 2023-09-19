top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Central Valley Racial Justice

56th Annual CA Native American Day at State Capitol

Date:
Friday, September 22, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
California Tribal Chairperson Association
Email:
Location Details:
CA State Capitol - West Steps
10th St. between N St. and L St.
Sacramento, CA 95814

Event is open to the public.
THEME 2023: Protecting Our People Through Sovereignty - Past, Present, and Future

Come join the 56th Annual California Native American Day at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

We will be celebrating the culture and contributions of the first stewards of the land now called California. This time honored event brings together California Tribes, organizations,
universities, and state agencies to honor and commemorate the valuable contributions
made by California Native Americans throughout history and today.

Attendance of public welcome.

Friday, September 22 @ 10 AM - 2 PM

California State Capitol - West Steps
For more information: https://californianativeamericanday.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 1:36PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
