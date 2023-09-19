From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: Jackson Rising Redux: Building the Future in the Present.

Date:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Strike Debt Bay Area

Email:

Location Details:

Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the online invite.