Marcus Mitchell, Navajo water protector who was shot in the eye at Standing Rock, said now is the time to hold the cops responsible, after giving a deposition in the federal case filed against law enforcement for excessive force.

Marcus Mitchell Shot in the Eye at Standing Rock -- Holding the Cops ResponsibleBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsALBUQUERQUE -- Marcus Mitchell, Navajo water protector who was shot in the eye at Standing Rock, said now is the time to hold the cops responsible, after giving a deposition in the federal case filed against law enforcement for excessive force."We interrogate the police officers, we weigh them, we measure them and we hold them accountable for the horrendous acts of violence they have committed against us," Marcus said after giving his deposition in Albuquerque on Friday.Marcus filed a federal civil lawsuit against North Dakota law enforcement agencies after being subjected to excessive violence while peacefully protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in January 2017. The North Dakota District Court earlier dismissed the case, but the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision."This is a fight that we have to continue as Indian people," Marcus said. "The lawsuit is for all of us, a representation of all of us, each and every one of us that went to Standing Rock in support of Lakota people.""Now is the time that we as the Seventh Generation of Standing Rock can go on the offensive.""I see it as freeing our people, I see it setting a balance for our people.""I'm happy because I see a lot of good things coming from this," Marcus said, sending his love and gratitude to all of those who were at Standing Rock, from 2016 -- 2017, defending the water, land and people during the construction of Dakota Access Pipeline.In 2022, the Eighth Circuit federal appeals judges ruled that the district court erred in several judgments. They say a lower court judge improperly dismissed Marcus' claims that officers used excessive force. The case was sent back to the district court and is now proceeding to trial.Dr, Michelle Cook, Dine', director of Divest Invest Protect said, "After seven long years, we are still here supporting our relatives and Water Protectors. We continue to stand and support as we have from the beginning and we will continue until this case is resolved. We are proud of Mr. Mitchell's spiritual discipline and courage to take these steps for all of us towards justice against police brutality, violations of Treaty rights, and for the protection of water."Dr. Cook led Native women's delegations to Europe and the United Nations, and a Native women's panel which testified before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in Jamaica, on the militarization of law enforcement at Standing Rock and the Tohono O'odham border in Arizona.Read more at Censored NewsCopyright Censored News