There's no democracy in an apartheid state!There can be no democracy for Jews in Israel as long as Palestinians live under apartheid conditions. Let's send off Netanyahu with a clear message that the people of the Bay Areastand for equality and freedom - not racism, repression and dispossession!If you plan to be present at this protest, please RSVP to this at southbay [at] jewishvoiceforpeace.org with your phone number, so that we can keep you informed of developing arrangements by text.Please share widely!Jewish Voice for Peace website: https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/