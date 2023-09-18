From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Call to Action: Protest Netanyahu's Visit to the Bay Area at SJC
Date:
Monday, September 18, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay
Email:
Location Details:
Meet in the In'N'Out Burger parking lot
550 Newhall Dr.
San Jose 95110
There's no democracy in an apartheid state!
There can be no democracy for Jews in Israel as long as Palestinians live under apartheid conditions. Let's send off Netanyahu with a clear message that the people of the Bay Area
stand for equality and freedom - not racism, repression and dispossession!
If you plan to be present at this protest, please RSVP to this at southbay [at] jewishvoiceforpeace.org with your phone number, so that we can keep you informed of developing arrangements by text.
Please share widely!
Jewish Voice for Peace website: https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/
