MUSIC FOR ABOLITION: Interview with Terri Lyne Carrington jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

Audio interview with jazz drummer, activist Terri Lyne Carrington. 52 minutes. Originally broadcast in September, 2023 on KZSC and KSQD.

Listen now:

MUSIC FOR ABOLITION:

Terri Lyne Carrington Brings Social Justice to 2023 Monterey Jazz Festival



Terri Lyne Carrington is a jazz drummer, educator and author who grounds her projects in feminism, spiritual liberation and the movement to abolish prisons and police. Her latest album New Standards - Volume 1 received the 2023 Grammy for Best Instrumental Jazz Album and is a companion to Carrington’s book New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets by Women Composers (Hal Leonard - 2022). These projects were inspired by her realization that the go-to book for jazz musicians – the Jazz Real Book – contained very few songs by women.



Carrington will be performing at the Monterey Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 24 at 1:50 PM with her band New Standards. Later Sunday she’ll be at the Pacific Jazz Café in a panel discussion on abolition with Angela Davis and Gina Dent. Carrington works closely with Davis and Dent as curator for the Music for Abolition Project of the UCSC Institute for the Arts and Sciences (IAS). The acclaimed drummer is also founder and Artistic Director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice.

